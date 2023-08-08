China to Require a 2-Hour Limit on Device Use for Kids and U.S. Doctors Agree It’s Critical to Keeping Them Safe Online

OurPact is the leading parental control app in the industry The OurPact "View" tool allows parents to filter screen shots from their child's devices by categories of troubling or dangerous behaviors China and US doctors and psychologists recommend daily limits to smart phone usage

Too much Smartphone usage is harming kids at an alarming rate and it’s time parents take control over how much time their kids spend online.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The development of the smartphone in 1992 ushered in an era of unprecedented access to knowledge, communication, and information for people everywhere. Since then, it’s not only fundamentally changed the way business is done, but the very way life itself is lived today. It’s never been easier to be entertained, informed, and connected. But every technical revolution brings inherent dangers as well, and smartphone usage today has created an unparalleled global health crisis for children and teenagers worldwide. Indeed, this is why app developers like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are scrambling to develop stronger parental control offerings to parents.The first iPhone was created in 2007, and there is now over 15 years’ worth of data for doctors and psychologists to study on the negative effects smartphone usage is having on kids. The evidence clearly shows that excessive screen time is unquestionably causing health issues for teenagers. There are numerous studies that have linked excessive screen time to a wide array of physical and mental health issues in children including depression, anxiety, obesity, and behavioral issues. It’s also been linked to sleeping disorders which not only harm them physically, but they also effect their performance in school. Even worse, it also impairs their development of social skills which effects their ability to form healthy relationships with friends and family.This worldwide crisis is so bad that even the Chinese government recently announced that it wants to limit children’s smartphone usage to 2 hours a day. This 2-hour-a-day rule is actually part of the same guidelines that US doctors, pediatricians and health organizations worldwide have been recommending for years. Following are the universally recommended screen time allowances for kids.• Under 2 years old: Zero screen time, except for video chatting with family or friends• 2-5 years old: No more than one hour per day co-viewing with a parent or sibling• 5-17 years old: Generally, no more than two hours per day, except for homeworkSo how much time are kids in the U.S. spending on their smart phones? The answer is alarming. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports the average daily hours by age group:• 8-10 years old: Six hours• 11-14 years old: Nine hours• 15-18 years old: Seven and 1/2 hoursThis is over 4 times the recommended daily allowance and it doesn’t even include time kids spend on screens for schoolwork. So, what can parents do to protect their kids online? The quickest solution is to use a reliable Parental Control App such as OurPact. These apps give parents the ability to set screen time limits and even block dangerous social media apps such as TikTok, Snapchat and Facebook.The OurPact app , however, takes child health and safety even farther. Not only is the app itself tamper proof, but it also offers a proprietary screen capture feature that gives parents transparency and visibility into their children’s online activity via automated, periodic or on demand screenshots of their children’s devices. These screenshots are encrypted for maximum safety and security, and they allow parents to spot troubling or even dangerous behavior before it’s too late. It’s one of the most important features that make the OurPact app a truly invaluable resource for parents who want to keep their kids safe from the growing health threats as well as the dangers of cyberbullying and sexual predators.“The safety and well-being of children has always been our top priority,” says Amir Moussavian, CEO of Eturi, the developer of OurPact. “Whether it’s physical, mental, or emotional health, our industry leading app helps parents keep their kids safe online while also reducing or eliminating excessive screen time.”OurPact was created in 2015 and from the beginning, the developers have continued to refine, hone, and expand its best-in-class features. The unique combination of screen time allowance, app blocking tools, family location tracking, online transparency, security, and reliability all add up to make OurPact the ultimate parental control app for parents today. It not only protects children from the harmful effects of excessive smartphone usage, but it shields them from the inherent dangers of unsafe social media apps as well.Eturi Corp. is a U.S. owned and operated company and the nation’s leading developer of mobile device management programs and technology. The company’s flagship cross-platform app, OurPact, was created to empower parents nationwide with the tools to put them in control of how their kids engage with the online universe. It’s the ultimate resource that gives parents the peace-of-mind they want in today’s fast-paced, technology-driven world. For more information on the OurPact app, visit OurPact.com.

