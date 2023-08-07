RUTLAND BARRACKS / SIMPLE ASSAULT X2

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B4004690

TROOPER: Trooper Steven Schutt

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: August 07, 2023, 0520 hours

LOCATION: 476 Holiday Drive, Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault X2

 

ACCUSED: Laurieann Webster

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT

 

VICTIM: Haley Palin

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT 

 

VICTIM: Tonyia Corners

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Rutland, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 07, 2023, at approximately 0520 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks, responded to a reported citizen dispute at the Cortina Inn, located in the Town of Rutland, VT.  

Investigation revealed, Laurieann Webster, 50, of Rutland Town, VT, engaged in an argument with other persons staying at the Cortina Inn. Webster subsequently assaulted Haley Palin, 24, of Rutland Town, VT and Tonyia Corners, 53, of Rutland, VT.  

 

Webster was taken into custody and released on a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please contact Trooper Steven Schutt at the Rutland Barracks.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: ­None

MUG SHOT: Yes                                                                          

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: September 11, 2023, 1000 hours

            

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

