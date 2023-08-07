Submit Release
MDC hosting free Back to School Family Fishing event Aug. 18 at Warsaw

Warsaw, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting a free Back to School Family Fishing event from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 18, at the Lost Valley Fish Hatchery at Warsaw. MDC will provide all necessary fishing gear and bait to fish for the stocked hybrid sunfish and channel catfish. Anglers can also bring their own gear. No bait carried in water is allowed to protect aquatic health in the hatchery system.

This event is a fine opportunity for people to learn how to go fishing, to get a refresher course on methods, and to ask questions about where to go fishing. MDC staff and volunteers will be on hand to help anglers. All ages are welcome. A fishing permit is not required. The catch-and-release fishing will be at the hatchery’s education pond.

Individuals and families are welcome to attend. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4m2.

