Ripple Science Appoints Mike Stratton as Vice President of Business Development
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ripple Science, a leading clinical trial technology company focused on improving clinical trial recruitment and retention, announced today that it has appointed Mike Stratton as its Vice President of Business Development.
Mr. Stratton is a senior life sciences executive with over 15 years of experience leading teams in the patient recruitment and retention space. He joins Ripple Science with the goal of commercially advancing the company’s technology platform to accelerate the time it takes to bring discoveries to market by addressing the two biggest problems facing the clinical trial industry, recruitment and retention. As the VP of Business Development, Mike will be responsible for implementing an adoption strategy and system to drive product market share based on industry needs at scale.
"We are excited to welcome Mike to Ripple Science. He brings great experience building best-in-class patient recruitment businesses," said Peter Falzon, President and CEO of Ripple Science. "I look forward to working closely with Mike to accelerate Ripple’s adoption among tech-enabled sites, CROs, and sponsors.”
Prior to joining Ripple Science, Mr. Stratton spent time at EmVenio Research, and previously spent 10 years at Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD) and its subsidiary, Accelerated Enrollment Solutions (AES). He has held the positions of Global Head of Patient Recruitment Operations (PPD) and Global Head of Enrollment Operations Finance (AES), and many other positions in his tenure there.
"I'm excited to join the management team at Ripple Science and support the product's trajectory in the space while ensuring our best-in-class technology continues to solve the most burdensome issues experienced by our customers, sites, and trial participants," Mr. Stratton said. “Optimizing trial efficiencies and outcomes is Ripple’s specialty and the platform brings a real solution to an industry-wide problem.”
About Ripple Science:
Ripple Science, a clinical trial technology company, is leading the digital transformation in clinical trials with a direct-to-patient software platform that was built by researchers for researchers. Ripple delivers real-time transparency and game-changing efficiencies by improving the user experience, increasing regulatory compliance, and further connecting the ecosystem through digital innovation and technology. Ripple enabled teams benefit from more secure workflows & data sharing concerning all aspects of patient engagement from first contact to last patient visit, whether virtual or in-person.
Ripple Science was named a Top 50 Company to Watch in 2021 by Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses and recognized in 2022 by Purpose Jobs and Chronicle Tech News as one of the fastest-growing health tech startup companies in Ann Arbor.
Anna Falzon
Mr. Stratton is a senior life sciences executive with over 15 years of experience leading teams in the patient recruitment and retention space. He joins Ripple Science with the goal of commercially advancing the company’s technology platform to accelerate the time it takes to bring discoveries to market by addressing the two biggest problems facing the clinical trial industry, recruitment and retention. As the VP of Business Development, Mike will be responsible for implementing an adoption strategy and system to drive product market share based on industry needs at scale.
"We are excited to welcome Mike to Ripple Science. He brings great experience building best-in-class patient recruitment businesses," said Peter Falzon, President and CEO of Ripple Science. "I look forward to working closely with Mike to accelerate Ripple’s adoption among tech-enabled sites, CROs, and sponsors.”
Prior to joining Ripple Science, Mr. Stratton spent time at EmVenio Research, and previously spent 10 years at Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD) and its subsidiary, Accelerated Enrollment Solutions (AES). He has held the positions of Global Head of Patient Recruitment Operations (PPD) and Global Head of Enrollment Operations Finance (AES), and many other positions in his tenure there.
"I'm excited to join the management team at Ripple Science and support the product's trajectory in the space while ensuring our best-in-class technology continues to solve the most burdensome issues experienced by our customers, sites, and trial participants," Mr. Stratton said. “Optimizing trial efficiencies and outcomes is Ripple’s specialty and the platform brings a real solution to an industry-wide problem.”
About Ripple Science:
Ripple Science, a clinical trial technology company, is leading the digital transformation in clinical trials with a direct-to-patient software platform that was built by researchers for researchers. Ripple delivers real-time transparency and game-changing efficiencies by improving the user experience, increasing regulatory compliance, and further connecting the ecosystem through digital innovation and technology. Ripple enabled teams benefit from more secure workflows & data sharing concerning all aspects of patient engagement from first contact to last patient visit, whether virtual or in-person.
Ripple Science was named a Top 50 Company to Watch in 2021 by Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses and recognized in 2022 by Purpose Jobs and Chronicle Tech News as one of the fastest-growing health tech startup companies in Ann Arbor.
Anna Falzon
Ripple Science
marketing@ripplescience.com