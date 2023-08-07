invenioLSI Awarded NASPO ValuePoint® eProcurement Solution Contract Agreement

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- invenioLSI, the world’s largest SAP consultancy for public sector, has been awarded on the NASPO ValuePoint contract for eProcurement software and implementation services.

This agreement provides government entities with access to purchase SAP Ariba eProcurement software and services for sourcing, contracting, supplier management and buying, and invoicing, including operational procurement, services, and contingent labor management. invenioLSI is proud to offer software and implementation services to support public sector procurement across the NASPO landscape and looks forward to bringing its deep public sector knowledge and technical expertise to purchasing organizations.

invenioLSI can implement an end-to-end eProcurement solution or simply focus on a single workstream. With deep technical expertise and a breadth of experience in public sector implementations, invenioLSI has received authorization to make submissions for three categories.

These categories include:

1. Full Solution (Software and Implementation Services)

2. Individual Workstream Implementation Services Only

3. Software Only

This contract was competitively bid and awarded by the lead state of Maine. It gives other states across the USA the ability to issue purchase orders directly, without requiring lengthy sourcing processes. Find more information on the NASPO ValuePoint contract here.

invenioLSI’s eProcurement Expertise

invenioLSI’s public sector solution for eProcurement is SAP Ariba. SAP Ariba provides a streamlined approach to eProcurement, which easily connects to all aspects of financial systems and provides a timesaving and easy to use procurement process and up to date financial records. As an SAP solutions provider and a reseller of SAP Ariba, invenioLSI understands the full potential of SAP Ariba in the public sector market - from supplier management and spend visibility to sourcing and procurement execution. invenioLSI helps organizations to leverage SAP Ariba to maximize value throughout the procurement process.

About invenioLSI

invenioLSI is the largest independent global SAP solutions provider serving the public sector as well as offering specialist skills in media and entertainment. We bring deep expertise combined with advanced technologies to enable organizations to modernize so they can run at the speed of today’s business. We know how to navigate the extraordinary complexities of international businesses and public sector organizations, working with stakeholders to drive change and create agile organizations of tomorrow using the technologies of today. Learn more at www.invenioLSI.com.

About NASPO ValuePoint

NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State Model™. NASPO aggregates the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the organized US territories, their political subdivisions and other eligible entities spurring best value, innovation, and competition in the marketplace. NASPO ValuePoint delivers high value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts - offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org. NASPO™, NASPO ValuePoint™, and Lead State Model™ are registered trademarks of the National Association of State Procurement Officials.