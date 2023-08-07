TOURPLAN TRANSFORMS GLOBAL TRAVEL INDUSTRY WITH LAUNCH OF NX VERSION 2
Tourplan’s next evolution of flagship software will drive efficiencies and empower Tour Operators and Destination Management Companies (DMCs) globally.
We are constantly enhancing our offering, and are focused on meeting the high expectations of some of the world's leading tourism companies”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tourplan, the world’s leading software system for Tour Operators and DMC’s, has today announced the launch of Tourplan NX Version 2, the most significant upgrade to its flagship software since 2017.
Tourplan NX Version 2 encompasses a range of updated features designed to improve user experience and streamline operations, such as wide-screen user interface for enhanced productivity, refined selling channel controls for improved product distribution management, and the provision of product-level pickup points for greater flexibility selling and operating scheduled tours and services.
Additional upgrades include the introduction of online supplier confirmations and automated supplier payments through Virtual Credit Card (VCC) integrations. To better serve Tourplan’s international client base, NX Version 2 expands on its multi-language features and includes user interface capability in multiple languages including Chinese, English, French, German, Japanese and Spanish, alongside translation facilities for selected supplier and product fields. New text fields have been added to increase the available space for product descriptions.
“For 35 years, Tourplan has worked closely with leading global tour operators and DMCs to best understand and cater to their evolving needs,” said John Snelling, CTO of Tourplan. “This insight has been at the forefront of this upgrade and underpins the tailored solutions designed to meet the specific needs of the global tourism industry”.
“We are constantly enhancing our offering, and are focused on meeting the high expectations of some of the world's leading tourism companies. As industry pioneers since 1986, we have evolved alongside the travel and tourism industry, developing a deep understanding of its unique challenges and opportunities,” added Peter Trumic, CEO of Tourplan.
In response to customer feedback, Tourplan has also improved batch agent invoicing, streamlined converting quotes to bookings, and made updates to supplier connectivity.
Tourplan's software solutions are used by over 400 tour operators and DMCs across 70 countries and five continents.
In addition to offering software solutions, Tourplan provides a range of support services including 24/7 online support, and knowledgebase resources delivered by its team of experienced consultants in all major regions.
