Meet Nancy Coblenz, One of SIA’s 40 Under 40
SIA’s Honorees in 2023 Differentiate Themselves with Agility, Self-Motivation, and Determination
My team and I have focused on elevating our engagement with clients and candidates through storytelling and cultivating meaningful relationships supporting the staffing and workforce industry”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ActOne Group is proud to announce that Nancy Coblenz, the company’s Vice President of Marketing, has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2023 40 Under 40 list highlighting the best and brightest leaders in the staffing industry. All members of the list are making major contributions to the world of work early in their careers.
— Nancy Coblenz, Vice President of Marketing, The ActOne Group
SIA President Barry Asin said, “In a time of great challenge and great opportunity, it’s exciting to honor the leaders recognized in this year’s 40 under 40 class. Congratulations to our 2023 honorees for pushing forward undeterred and bringing a new generation of leadership to the industry.”
Members of the 2023 list had to meet several unique criteria that illustrate how honorees differentiate themselves from the rest through agility, self-motivation, and determination. “The 2023 class of 40 under 40 honorees prove that the trials you face can make you stronger, better, and more driven than ever,” said Asin. “With that kind of attitude from staffing leaders of tomorrow, the industry’s future looks incredibly bright.”
“My team and I have focused on elevating our engagement with clients and candidates through storytelling and cultivating meaningful relationships supporting the staffing and workforce industry,” said Nancy Coblenz, VP of Marketing, ActOne Group. “I'm elated to have our work recognized, and I'm honored to be included in this year's 40 Under 40!"
The SIA 40 Under 40 listing is available online and will be printed in the July/August 2023 issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine. Formal recognition of the 2023 honorees will take place during SIA’s Collaboration in the Gig Economy conference taking place September 19-21 in Dallas.
About The ActOne Group
The ActOne Group is a global enterprise that provides employment, workforce management, and procurement solutions to a wide range of industries, Fortune 500 organizations, local and mid-market companies, and government agencies. The company’s three distinct business verticals are staffing, workforce solutions, and business services. For more information, visit https://www.actonegroup.com/
About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)
SIA is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.
