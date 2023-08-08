AACUC Announces 2023-2024 Executive Committee, Three New Board Members and Two Directors Emeritus

2023 Executive Committee 2023 Elected AACUC Board Directors 2023 AACUC Directors Emeritus

August 8, 2023 -- The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) elected its 2023-2024 Executive Committee and announced new members for its national Board of Directors. The Executive Committee is as follows:

• Chair: Whitney Anderson, President/CEO, Elements Financial

• Vice Chair: Tracey Jackson, CFO, Resource One Credit Union

• Secretary: Priscilla Awkard, VP Member Advisory Centers, Coastal Federal Credit Union

• Treasurer: Marvin York, VP Contact Center Member Engagement, PSCU

The newly elected 2023-2024 Board of Directors includes two incumbents and three new directors:

• Whitney Anderson, President/CEO, Elements Financial, incumbent

• Gary Perez, CEO, USC Credit Union, incumbent

• Sharon Camper, Chief People Officer, Apple Federal Credit Union

• Delana Huling, President/CEO, Baylor Health Care System Credit Union

• Ty Muse, President/CEO, Visions Federal Credit Union

The Board of Directors also voted two members as Director Emeritus:

• Ed Presnell, Business Development Executive, Peach State Federal Credit Union

• Lynette Smith, Chief Engagement Officer, Quantum Governance, L3C

“I am elated for the opportunity to serve as Chair for the AACUC’s Board of Directors and carry out the vision that past Chairmans, including Immediate Past Chairman Maurice R. Smith, have curated with the AACUC management team,” said Anderson. “The addition of three new directors – especially one who served as one of AACUC’s regional chapter presidents – excites me as I am quite confident they will share fresh perspectives and insights as seasoned credit union executives.”

Whitney Anderson joined Elements Financial as President/CEO in February 2022. Elements Financial Federal Credit Union is a $2.4 billion financial institution headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana serving over 100,000 members. She previously served as Chief Community Development Officer at Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, one of the top five Michigan credit unions according to Forbes. Her experience includes serving as President of the Desk Drawer Fund and President of Ever Green 3C and working for Kraft Foods for 13 years in sales, marketing, and brand management. She is known as a highly skilled and effective leader with experience leading a broad range of teams, projects, and responsibilities – among them are community and business development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; financial education; and strategy. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Marketing from Michigan State University and a Master of Business Administration from Wake Forest University. She has had significant community involvement on boards such as the AACUC, MLK Commission of Mid-Michigan, NAFCU, Indy Chamber and Peckham Foundation, Inc.

Sharon Camper serves as Chief People Officer at Apple Federal Credit Union, where she plays a pivotal role in shaping the organization’s culture, aligning its human capital with its strategic objectives, fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce, and implementing cutting-edge performance management and learning programs. With more than two decades of experience in HR management and talent development, her commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is evident in her efforts to create a workplace that celebrates differences and harnesses the power of varied perspectives to drive innovation. Her previous experience includes serving as Managing Director for State Department Federal Credit Union and holding several key HR leadership positions in various industries, including finance, media, and retail. She holds a Master of Science degree in Organizational Development and Strategic Human Resources from Johns Hopkins University and a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Building a Diverse Workforce Certificate from Cornell University.

Delana Huling joined Baylor Health Care System Credit Union in May 2022. The $92 million credit union located in Dallas, Texas serves Baylor Scott & White Health employees and campus affiliates. Ms. Huling spearheaded a strategic partnership between BHCSCU, BSW Health and CONNETICS USA to support the onboarding and financial wellness of over 500 internationally educated nurses. She has over 20 years of operational leadership in the financial industry with a proven track record in building diverse teams and coalitions to support business growth while leading change to drive organizational peak performance. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Dallas Baptist University. She is an alumnus of the Best Southwest Leadership program and earned a Diversity and Inclusion certification from Cornell University. She recently served as President for the AACUC Texas Regional Chapter. She is a member of CUWLA, CUNA CEO and Operations Councils, GWLN, HCUA, and North TX Sister Society.

Ty Muse is the President and CEO of Visions Federal Credit Union, a $5.6 billion financial institution headquartered in Endwell, NY serving over 250,000 members primarily in three states (NY, NJ, and PA). Though his roots are southern, he was raised in NY. He attended Northeastern University in Boston, MA on a track scholarship where he attained his undergraduate degree, master’s in accounting, and his MBA. Mr. Muse has over 30 years in the financial services industry working at institutions such as PricewaterhouseCoopers, Goldman Sachs, GE Asset Management, and Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union (now known as HVCU). He is also a CPA. He serves on multiple boards both locally and across the country in an effort to support both the region in which he resides and the credit union industry as a whole. He has received numerous awards for his efforts, including the Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award.

Gary J. Perez has served as the President and CEO of the USC Credit Union since 1988. USCCU is a $760 million non-profit credit union, Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Minority Depository Institution (MDI) serving the University of Southern California’s faculty, staff, students and alumni as well as the residents and small businesses in the underbanked and underserved communities of color surrounding USC’s South Los Angeles and East Los Angeles campuses. Gary holds a Master of Science degree from USC’s Sol Price School of Policy, Planning and Development and a Bachelor of Science degree from Azusa Pacific University. He currently serves as a Board member of the Education Credit Union Council and the Southern California Credit Union Alliance.

About the African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC)

The AACUC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created to increase diversity within the credit union community through advocacy and professional development. Recipient of the 2022 Anchor Award from the National Credit Union Foundation for its leadership and global efforts unifying financial industries in eradicating racism amid the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest in 2020 with its Commitment to Change: Credit Unions Unite Against Racism initiative, AACUC has become an all-encompassing organization for executives, professionals, volunteers, consultants and regulators within the financial services industry. AACUC is considered a leader in the credit union movement, adopting the 8th Cooperative Principle (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and enabling credit unions to become more diverse and inclusive. Learn more at www.aacuc.org.