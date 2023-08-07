Payment card and mobile payment statistics – 2nd Quarter 2023

MACAU, August 7 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, the number and the value of transactions of local mobile payment tools witnessed annual increases in the second quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, the total numbers of personal credit cards and debit cards issued by banks in Macao both increased from a year ago. The credit card turnover rose whereas the debit card turnover dropped.

Mobile payment

In the second quarter of 2023, the number of transactions carried out by local mobile payment tools increased by 7.7% year-on-year to 73.9 million. The transaction value totalled MOP6.8 billion, an increment of 6.9% from a year earlier. The average amount per transaction was MOP92.2. At end-June 2023, the number of mobile payment terminals and QR code signs amounted to 99,226, an increase of 6.4% from end-June 2022.

Payment cards issued

The total number of personal credit cards issued by banks in Macao was 1,719,334 at end-June 2023, up 3.4% from the preceding year. The total number of debit cards issued by banks in Macao rose year-on-year by 8.8% to 2,198,794.

Credit limit granted and delinquency

At end-June 2023, credit card credit limit granted by banks in Macao was MOP48.5 billion, equivalent to an increase of 1.5% from a year ago. Credit card receivables amounted to MOP2.8 billion, of which the rollover amount totalled MOP765.8 million, representing 27.7% of credit card receivables. On the other hand, the delinquency ratio, i.e. the ratio of delinquent amount overdue for more than three months to credit card receivables, went down by 0.2 percentage points to 2.6% when compared with end-June 2022.

Turnover and repayment

For the second quarter of 2023, the credit card turnover totalled MOP5.9 billion, a growth of 16.2% from the previous year. The cash advance turnover was MOP159.6 million, occupying 2.7% of total credit card turnover. The number of credit card transactions marked 9.1 million, up 8.3% on an annual basis. Credit card repayments, in which payments for interest and fees are included, rose year-on-year by 7.2% to MOP5.8 billion. Concurrently, the number of debit card transactions other than cash withdrawals and the debit card turnover totalled 349.8 thousand and MOP593.1 million respectively.