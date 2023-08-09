How to upgrade from Dynamics 365 Project Service Automation to Project Operations
The proMX company group urges customers to upgrade their Dynamics 365 Project Service Automation (PSA) software to Dynamics 365 Project Operations (PO) as soon as possible. As support for PSA will be discontinued in fall 2024, and PO will fully replace its predecessor, proMX is ready to support customers of Dynamics 365 Project Service Automation in a smooth transition.
— Peter Linke
“Time is of the essence as we approach the end-of-life for Dynamics 365 Project Service Automation,” said Peter Linke, CEO at proMX. “We urge all our customers to take advantage of our tailored upgrade path to Dynamics 365 Project Operations. With proMX's guidance and support, businesses can seamlessly transition to the latest project management solution and continue their success.”
As a leading Microsoft partner that has recently been welcomed in the Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications 2023/2024 for the fifth time, proMX now supports with the following service:
• Firstly, proMX provides a ready-to-use dashboard integrated into Dynamics 365 at a fixed price, establishing a strong foundation for a successful upgrade. This aids in evaluating the upgrade's scope and identifying potential errors.
• Secondly, the proMX team will take charge of the entire upgrade process, ensuring a seamless transition. proMX will handle the conversion and migration of existing projects, minimizing any potential downtime or disruptions.
• Thirdly, following a successful upgrade, proMX extends comprehensive support and expertise to assist customers in getting acquainted with Dynamics 365 Project Operations. This includes fine-tuning and adjusting Dynamics 365 Project Operations.
proMX believes in a personal upgrade path that aligns with the individual needs of every business. A team of specialists will provide support throughout the entire upgrade process, guaranteeing a seamless and uninterrupted transition.
To learn more about proMX's upgrade service, please visit proMX.net, or contact sales@proMX.net.
Kseniya Verpeta
proMX Corporation
+1 786-600-3688
sales@proMX.net
