proMX 365 Absence Management now available in Microsoft Marketplace

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microsoft customers worldwide can now discover and deploy proMX 365 Absence Management through Microsoft Marketplace, accessing trusted solutions that accelerate innovation and business transformation with unified integration across Microsoft products.proMX today announced the availability of its latest productivity solution, proMX 365 Absence Management in Microsoft Marketplace , the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. proMX customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.The AI-supported app is an extension for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations that integrates seamlessly and lets organizations manage employee absences efficiently across the globe.proMX 365 Absence Management addresses the challenge of managing employee availability in project environments by allowing managers to gain real-time visibility, define and apply location-specific holiday calendars, automate approvals, and more. Meanwhile, employees benefit from a user-friendly interface to request time off and monitor their remaining vacation days.Key features include:• All employee absences are managed in one place and displayed in an overarching view of company-wide absences• Types of absences include vacations, public holidays, sick leaves, business closures and more• Automatic integration into resources work hours calendar• Real-time synchronization• Interactive vacation planning for teams, including AI-supported features for Microsoft Teams"With proMX 365 Absence Management, we're addressing a real pain point for project-driven organizations: the lack of visibility into team availability. By integrating directly with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations, we ensure that absence data is recorded and supports smart resource planning."– Rudy Vanhille, Global Product Director, proMX Group"We're pleased to welcome proMX 365 Absence Management to Microsoft Marketplace," said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. "Marketplace connects trusted solutions from global partners with customers worldwide, making it easy to find and deploy apps that work seamlessly with Microsoft products.Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.About proMXAs a long-standing Microsoft partner, proMX specializes in developing tailored solutions for Dynamics 365. The company's deep expertise in project management and enterprise productivity tools ensures that its apps meet the needs of modern organizations.

