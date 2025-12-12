proMX celebrates 25 years of global impact and Microsoft innovation

NUREMBERG, BAVARIA, GERMANY, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- proMX marks its 25th anniversary this year, reflecting on a quarter century of technological evolution, customer success, and deep collaboration within the Microsoft ecosystem. Founded in 2000 by Georg Schmidt, Thomas Dorn, and Peter Linke, the company has grown from a small consulting business in Nuremberg into a global digital transformation partner.A lasting effect on customers worldwideSince its early days, proMX has placed customer outcomes at the forefront of its work. One of its first major milestones came in 2002, when Germany’s Federal Employment Agency became a key client. Today, organizations across industries, including energy, logistics, professional services, and more, benefit from proMX’s ability to modernize project and resource management, optimize internal processes, and support cloud-driven collaboration.Reinventing itself as a companyOriginally focused on professional messaging solutions, proMX quickly realigned its strategy in 2003 with the introduction of Microsoft’s first CRM platform. This moment transformed the business and established the foundation for its long-term specialization in Microsoft Dynamics 365.Over two decades later, proMX has become recognized for delivering end-to-end Microsoft implementations: from CRM and ERP to modern cloud and AI solutions.Shaping Microsoft’s Project Operations landscapeFor more than 20 years, proMX has not only followed Microsoft’s product vision but helped influence it. The company served as an early collaborator on Dynamics 365 Project Service Automation (PSA), continuously testing features and providing product feedback.A major recognition of this partnership came in 2025, when Microsoft incorporated the Time Tracking and Mobile Time Tracking apps directly into Dynamics 365 Project Operations. This integration brought proMX’s innovation to thousands of customers worldwide.From individual add-ons to a unified product suiteProduct development has been central to the company’s strategy. Originally, proMX Time Tracking, Project Portfolio Management, and Absence Management were offered individually. As customer needs grew, so did the vision for a cohesive ecosystem.This led to the launch of the proMX 365 Productivity Suite , which unified all solutions into one multifunctional platform designed to complement and extend Dynamics 365 Project Operations. The suite reinforces the company’s transformation from services-oriented integrator to product-driven software provider.Rapid global expansionWhat began as a local German company now spans 14 locations across 7 countries, including Germany, the U.S., Canada, the U.K., India, Singapore, and Australia. Much of this expansion occurred within the last five years, strengthening proMX’s technical capabilities and enabling closer collaboration with customers around the world.Looking aheadWith more than 350 successful Dynamics 365 implementations and over 160 certified experts, proMX enters its next chapter with a strong foundation. Its products are embedded inside Microsoft’s own solutions, its customer portfolio continues to scale internationally, and its innovation strategy remains firmly focused on real-world business value.As proMX celebrates 25 years, the company continues to grow, driving digital transformation, elevating productivity, and shaping the future of project-centric organizations worldwide.Want to start your next project with proMX? Get in touch today

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.