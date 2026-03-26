The proMX Project Operations + AI Summit 2026 is coming to Munich on 21st & 22nd April

NUREMBERG, BAVARIA, GERMANY, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The proMX Project Operations Summit returns to Munich for its fourth edition on April 21st and 22nd but this time with an AI focus. In this in-person event, hosted by the Microsoft Partner proMX and Microsoft, Dynamics users and interested parties can learn about the latest technological developments of Dynamics 365 solutions, guided by Microsoft and proMX experts, but also learn from real customers including HFA (USA), Bond Brand Loyalty (Canada), Asfinag (Austria), and CKW (Switzerland) joining from all over the globe.Adding AI to the Dynamics equationUnlike previous years, this year attendees will have the opportunity to explore and master the latest AI capabilities within Dynamics 365 solutions, gaining practical skills to drive their projects forward.As a member of Inner Circle for Microsoft AI Business Solutions for the seventh time , proMX gets first-hand access to Microsoft’s product teams, providing early insights into upcoming features and changes, enabling proactive planning, reducing risks, and ensuring smoother project execution.Two days of innovation and exchangeOn the 21st and 22nd of April attendees can expect two days of practical and interactive sessions, designed to educate on Dynamics 365 solutions and create a space for networking with over 100 participants. Among those participants are Dynamics 365 customers, who have implemented the solutions and will share their experience — a unique opportunity for businesses to get a glimpse of real business applications and get real advice.Apart from keynotes, attendees get to book Connect Meetings (one-to-one meetings) where they can discuss their challenges and get advice on Dynamics 365 solutions from customers, Microsoft executives and proMX experts.Day 1 (21st April): Business focusOn the first day, participants will engage with the strategic advantages of Dynamics 365 Project Operations, Copilot, proMX PM, and Contact Center from a business standpoint. In addition, they can gain practical insights and best practices into migration strategies from Project Online to modern alternatives.Day 2 (22nd April): Technology focusOn day two, participants will delve into the technical dimensions of Dynamics 365 and Copilot. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in expert-led sessions focused on agent building, integration strategies, customization techniques, and advanced technical methodologies, equipping them with practical skills to maximize the potential of these cutting-edge solutions.How to join the summitThe proMX Project Operations + AI Summit 2026 is a must-attend event for organizations that want to upgrade their project management with AI and Microsoft Dynamics 365. To join this summit, click here to register and check the full agenda.You want to start your next project with proMX? Get in touch today!

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