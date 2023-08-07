AVer CAM570 Product Review

CAM570 Audio-Tracking Camera

AVer CAM570 is a high-quality USB camera that is designed for use in video conferencing, remote learning, and other online collaboration applications

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer CAM570 is a high-quality USB camera that is designed for use in video conferencing, remote learning, and other online collaboration applications. It features a 4K Ultra HD camera with a 16X digital zoom, which provides clear and detailed video of meeting participants.

One of the standout features of the AVer CAM570 is its ability to capture video in low-light conditions. It features a low-light sensor and SuperSpeed USB 3.0 connectivity, which allow it to capture clear video even in dimly lit rooms.

The AVer CAM570 also includes advanced features such as auto-framing, which can automatically adjust the camera's field of view to keep the speaker in the center of the frame. It also features facial recognition technology, which can automatically focus on the speaker's face and ensure that it is always in focus.

The AVer CAM570 is compatible with a variety of video conferencing and collaboration platforms, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, and Google Meet. It also comes with AVer's PTZApp, which provides advanced camera controls such as pan, tilt, and zoom.

In terms of design, the AVer CAM570 has a compact and sleek design, which makes it easy to mount on a tripod or attach to a monitor. It also comes with a privacy shutter, which can be used to cover the camera when not in use.

"At AVer Europe, we understand the importance of seamless collaboration in this hybrid working era, and we are proud to offer the CAM570 as a solution to help streamline communication. Whether you're using Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, or Google Meet, the CAM570 is compatible with a variety of platforms, making it an ideal choice for any organization looking to improve the quality of their online meetings and collaboration sessions."

- Rene Buhay, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe

Overall, the AVer CAM570 is a high-quality USB camera that offers a range of advanced features for video conferencing and remote collaboration. Its ability to capture clear video in low-light conditions and its advanced auto-framing and facial recognition features make it a great choice for any organization looking to improve the quality of their online meetings and collaboration sessions.

CAM570 Product Review