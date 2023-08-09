CEFA Aviation Awarded Contract by Avelo Airlines to Provide CEFA FAS Flight Animation Software

CEFA Aviation awarded a contract by Avelo Airlines to provide CEFA FAS to enhance its pilot training programs, operational capabilities and safety (photo credit: Alexander Viduetsky)

Avelo Airlines partners with CEFA Aviation for CEFA FAS animation software, enhancing pilot training, safety, and operational efficiency.

CEFA Aviation's expertise, proven track record, and commitment to innovation make them an ideal partner for us. This animation software will be essential as we prioritize safety.” — Michael Quiello - Head of Safety - Avelo Airlines

COLMAR, FRANCE, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CEFA Aviation has been awarded a contract by Avelo Airlines to provide CEFA FAS to enhance its pilot training programs, operational capabilities and safety. CEFA Aviation's animation software converts flight data into easy-to-understand information visually represented for analysis and pilot training.

With the implementation of CEFA FAS, an advanced flight animation software, Avelo Airlines aims to cultivate a comprehensive understanding of safety events and train pilots effectively. This powerful software enables the company to provide targeted training for flights to smaller airports. As Avelo continues its expansion and hires new pilots, including experienced pilots who may need to become more familiar with operating in such environments, CEFA FAS will help them better prepare for different terrains and enhance overall safety. This aligns seamlessly with Avelo's core value of prioritizing safety in all its operations.

CEFA FAS empowers Avelo Airlines with a flexible and user-friendly solution, incorporating a wide range of features such as comprehensive flight data analysis, 3D flight replay, customizable flight animations, and real-time data synchronization. These tools enable Avelo to delve deeper into flight safety, optimize flight routes, reduce fuel consumption and enhance overall operational efficiency.

"We are delighted to be selected as Avelo Airlines’ trusted partner for flight animation software," expressed Dominique Mineo, CEO and Founder of CEFA Aviation. "CEFA FAS is designed to revolutionize flight data analysis, decision-making processes, and airline pilot training. We are confident that our software will support Avelo in achieving their operational and safety objectives while delivering exceptional experiences to their customers."

CEFA FAS provides aviation professionals with an intuitive and user-friendly platform to analyze and visualize flight data effectively. Its advanced data analytics capabilities will enable Avelo Airlines to identify operational inefficiencies, mitigate risks, and optimize its flight operations, ultimately enhancing safety, reducing costs and improving productivity.

"CEFA Aviation's expertise, proven track record, and commitment to innovation make them an ideal partner for us,” said Michael Quiello, Head of Safety, Security & Operational Excellence at Avelo Airlines. "CEFA FAS offers the advanced features and functionalities we need to analyze flight data effectively and better prepare our pilots. This animation software will be essential as we prioritize safety while the airline continues to grow, acquire aircraft, and expand our pilot roster."

This collaboration between CEFA Aviation and Avelo Airlines represents a significant stride in the aviation industry, as cutting-edge technology and advanced software solutions drive operational excellence and safety standards. CEFA Aviation's continued commitment to providing innovative solutions tailored to the industry's evolving needs solidifies its position as a leader in the aviation software market.

About CEFA Aviation

CEFA Aviation, a privately-owned French company, offers cutting-edge flight data animation solutions for enhancing commercial airline flight safety and pilot training, bolstered by 23 years of experience. The company’s engineering and aviation experts have designed innovative solutions that simulate intricate and precise flights by utilizing data retrieved from aircraft flight recorders.

Over 100 major and regional airlines, cargo operators, and investigative authorities on five continents use the company's core application, CEFA Flight Animation Software (FAS), for pilot training and safety analysis. Translating flight data into precise visualization requires an in-depth understanding of aircraft systems and software engineering complexity. CEFA Aviation has pioneered easy-to-use flight data animation since Dominique Mineo founded the company in 2000. Its long-lasting success results from a passion for aviation and innovation, listening to clients, and delivering gold-standard support. CEFA Aviation is headquartered in Colmar, France.

At the Dubai Airshow 2017, CEFA Aviation unveiled a breakthrough visualization tool to enhance further and personalize pilot training: CEFA Aviation Mobile Services (CEFA AMS).

For additional information, visit www.cefa-aviation.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cefa-aviation/

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 47 popular destinations across the U.S. states and territories, including its five bases at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region’s Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). Avelo will open a sixth base at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in September. For more information, visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

Contact:

Courtney Goff, Communications Manager, Avelo Airlines

cgoff@aveloair.com