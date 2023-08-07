The Elite Cars Appoints Prism Digital as the official PR agency for the Zenvo Automotive Launch in the Middle East

The Elite Cars & Zenvo Automotive join forces in the Middle East, with Prism Digital managing the press event for the AED 8 million Zenvo TSR-S hypercar launch. Prism Digital Launches Zenvo Supercar in Middle East

“Prism Digital was chosen announce the official partnership of The Elite Cars with Zenvo to launch the AED 8 Million Zenvo Hypercar. We could not have found better partners to handle our account.” — Salil Khalfay : Marketing Management The Elite Cars

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Elite Cars becomes the authorized distributor of the Danish carmaker Zenvo Automotive - manufacturing next-generation hypercars - for the first time in the Middle East. Prism Digital was hired to manage the press event for the announcement of the partnership of both parties which was held at Caesars Palace Hotel, Bluewaters, along with a debut showcase of its bespoke TSR-S model in Dubai.

Prism Digital is well known for successfully handling press events for product launches across the region. Therefore, Prism was tasked with generating a buzz and driving visibility for the press conference with its pioneering approach towards strategic Public Relation Management, social media management and influencer outreach and tailoring an impactful launch event.

“Prism Digital was the only agency of choice to announce the official partnership of The Elite Cars with Zenvo Automotive and also launch the Limited Edition AED 8 Million Zenvo Hypercar in the Middle East. As the strategic communications partner, Prism Digital had been entrusted with the responsibility of amplifying the visibility with Tier 1 media attendance, enhancing the brand’s industry reputation while supporting its expansion drive, and seamless execution of the event. The media turnout and the coverage output is testimony that we could not have found better partners to handle our communications mandate.” said Salil Khalfay, Marketing Manager, The Elite Cars.

Mr. Lovetto Nazareth, Managing Director, Prism Digital comments, “We at Prism Digital are elated to secure the mandate by The Elite Cars for handling its communication directive to garner maximum visibility on its partnership with Zenvo Automotive. The vision and priorities of The Elite Cars were quite clear and our team was pumped up to work in close coordination with the brand to reach its goal by delivering creative, impactful, and disruptive PR solutions. We take pride in securing not just quantitative and qualitative coverage for the press event but also leveraging the event for a superlative media turnout.”

With over 25 years of experience having exclusive partnerships with global automotive brands, The Elite Cars' offerings comprise a wide range of top-quality new and pre-owned high-end ultra-luxury vehicles from some of the world's most prestigious brands. The Elite Cars group offers customers an exceptional buying experience. The Elite Cars already also have an established working experience with Prism Digital for Search Engine Optimization services to increase organic visibility, quality traffic & sales for their online business.

ABOUT PRISM:

Prism Digital is an award-winning digital marketing agency in Dubai that specializes in creating and managing creative campaigns and performance-based digital advertising campaigns that produce real results. The agency has years of experience in creating ad campaigns for restaurants, hotel chains, entertainment venues, and tourism locations. Having worked with companies in the tourism sector and the aviation industry, Prism Digital has a huge database of 45 Million profiles that have either visited Dubai or are planning to visit Dubai at some point in time. Prism Digital is an acclaimed performance marketing and media buying agency in the region that provides top-notch marketing and advertising solutions to over 150 clients providing SEO, social media marketing, digital branding, and video marketing strategies to boost their business. Learn more about Prism at https://www.prism-me.com/

