Zuci Systems and BrowserStack Join Hands to Elevate Testing Efficiency and Ensure Seamless User Experiences

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zuci Systems, a digital consulting and solutions firm, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with BrowserStack, one of the leading cloud-based cross-browser testing platforms.

Through this partnership with BrowserStack, Zuci Systems will be able to test its solutions across thousands of devices, OS and browsers, ensuring that they are fully functional and optimized for all users.

"By leveraging BrowserStack's testing infrastructure, we will be able to deliver even more reliable and high-quality digital solutions to our clients, ensuring that the users have the best possible experience," said Sujatha Sugumaran, Director, Quality Engineering at Zuci Systems.

BrowserStack's cloud-based cross-browser testing platforms provide access to a comprehensive suite of testing tools and infrastructure, allowing developers to test their solutions across a wide range of devices and browsers. With over 50,000 customers worldwide, BrowserStack has established itself as the industry leader in cross-browser testing and its partnership with Zuci Systems will further strengthen its position as a leading provider of testing solutions.

“We’re excited to partner with Zuci Systems. Together BrowserStack and Zuci Systems are empowered to support the end-to-end testing needs of customers while contributing to their digital transformation journey!” said Jayas Damodaran, Sr. Director, Global Channels & Ecosystem, BrowserStack. “Through this partnership, we look to reach newer segments/regions of the market.”

About Zuci Systems

Established in the year 2016, Zuci (pr.shu-chi) Systems is a new-age digital transformation enabler with distinct difference basis its engineering capabilities spanning digital engineering, quality engineering and data science & analytics. The US-based company has global presence in North America, Europe and India with over 500 Zengineers delivering exceptional user experience. The company has niche focus on BFSI and Healthcare verticals and also works with Independent Software Vendors to co-develop customer-centric products leveraging Zuci’s extensive expertise in product development and engineering methodologies. For more information, visit www.zucisystems.com

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform powering over two million tests every day across 19 global data centers. BrowserStack helps Tesco, Shell, NVIDIA, Discovery, Wells Fargo, and over 50,000 customers deliver quality software at speed by moving testing to their Cloud. BrowserStack's platform provides instant access to 20,000+ real mobile devices and browsers on a highly reliable cloud infrastructure that effortlessly scales as testing needs grow. With BrowserStack, Dev and QA teams can move fast while delivering an amazing experience for every customer. Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, BOND Capital, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com

