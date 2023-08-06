Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Fatal ATV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A2004547                                               

TROOPER RANK / FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: St. Albans                          

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 8/6/2023 at approximately 2:41 PM

STREET: N/A – Sandpit

TOWN: Highgate

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Frontage Rd. / Airport Rd.

WEATHER: Clear, dry.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Sand

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Logan Labelle

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: Sportsman 450

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: Fatal 

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On August 6, 2023 at approximately 2:41 PM Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive male found underneath an overturned ATV in a sandpit between Frontage Rd. and Airport Rd. in the Town of Highgate.

 

First responders were escorted to the scene by citizens who had reported the incident. Preliminary investigation determined that 22-year-old Logan Labelle had been operating a Polaris Sportsman ATV in the sandpit. The ATV overturned on a steep bank, causing fatal injuries.

 

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

Troopers were assisted by Vermont State Game Wardens, Swanton Police Department, and the Franklin Fire Department.

 

COURT ACTION: No criminal charges

COURT: N/A

 

 

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: 802-524-5993

 

