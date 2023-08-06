St. Albans Barracks / Fatal ATV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A2004547
TROOPER RANK / FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 8/6/2023 at approximately 2:41 PM
STREET: N/A – Sandpit
TOWN: Highgate
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Frontage Rd. / Airport Rd.
WEATHER: Clear, dry.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Sand
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Logan Labelle
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris
VEHICLE MODEL: Sportsman 450
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On August 6, 2023 at approximately 2:41 PM Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive male found underneath an overturned ATV in a sandpit between Frontage Rd. and Airport Rd. in the Town of Highgate.
First responders were escorted to the scene by citizens who had reported the incident. Preliminary investigation determined that 22-year-old Logan Labelle had been operating a Polaris Sportsman ATV in the sandpit. The ATV overturned on a steep bank, causing fatal injuries.
This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
Troopers were assisted by Vermont State Game Wardens, Swanton Police Department, and the Franklin Fire Department.
COURT ACTION: No criminal charges
COURT: N/A
Trooper Justin Wagner
Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
Phone: 802-524-5993