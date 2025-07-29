Berlin Barracks / Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A3005135

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 07/28/2025 at approximately 1808 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 N, Berlin, VT

VIOLATIONS: Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Marie-cleante Marcelin

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Quebec, Canada

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Berlin Barracks were conducting speed enforcement on I 89 Northbound near mile marker 42 in the Town of Williamstown. The posted speed limit in that area is 65 mph. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling in excess of the speed limit, with LIDAR confirming the vehicle’s speed at 110 mph. The vehicle was stopped without incident, and the operator was identified as Marie-cleante Marcelin (34) of Quebec. Marcelin was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Marcelin was released with a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on August 27, 2025, at 8:30 am to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/27/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.