SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with AWARE, A Global Leader in KYC Software Solutions

SCCG Partners with AWARE

SCCG Management announced a strategic partnership with AWARE, a world leader in biometric verification software solutions.

This partnership aligns with our mission to provide cutting-edge solutions that not only improve the user experience but also uphold the highest standards of security and compliance.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management announced a strategic partnership with AWARE, a world leader in biometric verification software solutions. This partnership aims to establish AWARE’s superior biometric software solutions in the global gambling industry, with SCCG leading the charge to distribute these innovative solutions to major operators worldwide.

AWARE, a pioneering company listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "AWRE," has dramatically transformed the landscape of security and authentication with its comprehensive portfolio of innovative biometric solutions. These ground-breaking solutions enable secure biometric enrollment, authentication, and identity verification, facilitating seamless transactions, and frictionless logins, thereby setting new standards in the industry.

Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration, "We are excited to bring AWARE’s best-in-class biometric software solutions to the global gambling industry. SCCG Management is perfectly positioned to distribute these advanced KYC solutions to our extensive network of industry operators. This partnership aligns with our mission to provide cutting-edge solutions that not only improve the user experience but also uphold the highest standards of security and compliance."

Dave Barcelo, CFO of AWARE, emphasized the mutual benefit of this partnership, stating, "From identity verification to frictionless logins, AWARE is excited to help gaming operators improve their player’s experience while ensuring the best in compliance and security with simplified biometrics. AWARE has partnered with SCCG, and their vast experience in the global iGaming industry, to accelerate our reach and work with operators to incorporate biometric verification technology to strengthen platforms around the world."

With SCCG's vast experience and AWARE’s state-of-the-art biometric solutions, this partnership is poised to transform the gambling industry's security and compliance landscape while enhancing the user experience.

ABOUT AWARE

AWARE is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using leading-edge adaptive biometrics. Aware’s offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Now celebrating the company’s 30th anniversary as a leader in biometrics, Aware’s algorithms are based on diverse data sets from around the world and can be tailored to the unique security needs of its customers. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, easy opt-in and opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company (NASDAQ: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

https://www.aware.com/

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT:

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

