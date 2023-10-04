Forward Edge-AI awarded a grant through the Bexar County Innovation Fund SBIR/STTR Program

Funding to be used to expand the company’s research and development collaboration with the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA) and other partners

This new partnership with Bexar County enables Forward Edge-AI to expand its local operations. We are grateful for the faith the county has placed in us.” — Eric Adolphe, CEO Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, October 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bexar County Innovation Fund has awarded a grant to accelerate the growth of Forward Edge-AI, Inc. (Forward Edge-AI) in the Bexar County innovation ecosystem. The Program seeks innovative companies developing Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR)/Small Business Technology Transfer Research (STTR) products to establish or expand their operations in the county. Forward Edge-AI recorded eight Air Force and National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR)/Small Business Technology Transfer Research (STTR) awards from Q4/2019 through Q2/2023.

Beyond SBIR/STTR projects, Forward Edge-AI, Inc. recently received a subaward by UTSA to establish a Decentralized Autonomous Organization Collaboration Hub (DACH). DACH is a National Collaboration Initiative set to revolutionize the digital asset landscape by fostering continuous innovation and collaboration.

Bexar County collaborates with its Innovation Ecosystem and economic development partners to identify and vet prospective applications and determine appropriate grant amounts. Grant amounts depend on the strength of the project’s positive impact on the Technology Ecosystem, available Innovation Funds, funding, or other incentives provided by other partners, and is subject to Commissioners Court approval.

About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge AI, Inc. founded in 2019, is becoming a dominant player in AI and is leading the revolution in augmenting technology with human intelligence. Forward Edge-AI completed the comprehensive TruSight best practices third-party assessment service created by leading industry participants for the collective benefit of all financial institutions, their suppliers, partners, and other third parties. Forward Edge-AI is headquartered in San Antonio, TX with satellite locations in Washington, DC, and Palau, Micronesia.