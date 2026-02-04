Forward Edge-AI Appoints Rodney Couick as Vice President of Federal Programs & SBIR Commercialization

Former GSA SBIR/STTR Leader to Accelerate Federal Transition and Market Adoption of Innovative Technologies

Rodney’s unmatched experience in SBIR Phase III and federal acquisition uniquely positions him to help our customers move breakthrough technologies from R&D into real-world impact.” — Eric Adolphe, CEO

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI today announced the appointment of Rodney Couick as Vice President of Federal Programs & SBIR Commercialization within its Customer Operations Department. In this role, Couick will lead efforts to scale and commercialize the company’s SBIR-funded technologies across the federal marketplace.

Couick joins Forward Edge-AI following his retirement from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), where he served as a senior SBIR/STTR advisor and was widely recognized as a national authority on SBIR Phase III contracting. During his tenure, he helped guide the award of dozens of SBIR Phase III contracts with a combined ceiling in the tens of billions of dollars, enabling federal agencies to rapidly transition innovative technologies into operational use.

At Forward Edge-AI , Couick will focus on accelerating SBIR Phase III execution, supporting sole-source contracting strategies, and helping customers bridge the gap between innovation and sustained federal adoption.

Couick's leadership will be instrumental as Forward Edge-AI scales its federal programs and commercialization efforts. Couick brings more than three decades of acquisition, engineering, and federal program leadership experience, including a distinguished career in the U.S. Air Force and multiple national awards recognizing his contributions to small business innovation and commercialization. At Forward Edge-AI, Couick is able to continue supporting the small business community, including leveraging Forward Edge-AI’s SBIR Knowledge Academy, an open source resource for all small businesses.

About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge-AI, Inc. is a leader in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions and quantum-resistant technologies for defense, government, and critical infrastructure. The company’s flagship product, Isidore Quantum®, combines post-quantum encryption, AI-enabled resilience, and software-defined network control to deliver future-proof protection against emerging digital threats. Visit https://forwardedge.ai/ for more information.

