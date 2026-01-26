Forward Edge-AI Appoints Alan R. Seid as Vice President of International Sales

Alan Seid joins Forward Edge-AI to lead international growth.

Former Palauan Senator and Asia-Pacific Leader to Drive Global Expansion

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, a leader in quantum-resilient cybersecurity for national security, public safety, and global partner, today announced the appointment of Alan R. Seid as Vice President of International Sales, reinforcing the company’s focus on disciplined international growth across allied governments, public-sector partners, and strategic commercial markets.

Seid brings decades of experience spanning government leadership, international negotiation, and technology-driven economic development. He served in the House of Delegates of Palau from 1989 to 2000 and later in the Senate of Palau. He also served as President of the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Union, where he built enduring relationships with senior government and business leaders across the region.

Following his legislative service, Seid has remained active in large-scale infrastructure, digital finance, and technology initiatives throughout the Pacific and Asia. His work has included advancing digital financial systems, supporting blockchain adoption, and advising on sustainable development and climate resilience programs with regional and international stakeholders.

As Vice President of International Sales, Seid will lead Forward Edge-AI’s global market strategy, focusing on government, defense-adjacent, and critical infrastructure opportunities. He will oversee strategic partnerships and market entry efforts in priority regions, including the Pacific Islands, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

“It is an honor to join Forward Edge-AI at a moment when trusted, resilient cybersecurity matters more than ever,” said Seid. “The company’s mission and technology are aligned with the real security needs facing governments and societies worldwide.”

“Alan brings rare credibility at the intersection of government, technology, and international commerce,” said Eric Adolphe, CEO of Forward Edge-AI. “His experience and relationships will directly support our international growth with partners who share our mission.”

For more information about Forward Edge-AI and its solutions, please visit forwardedge.ai.

About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge-AI, Inc. is a leader in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions and quantum-resistant technologies for defense, government, and critical infrastructure. The company’s flagship product, Isidore Quantum®, combines post-quantum encryption, AI-enabled resilience, and software-defined network control to deliver future-proof protection against emerging digital threats. Visit https://forwardedge.ai/ for more information.

Media Contact:

Julia Wilson-Williams

Sparkpr

julia.wilson@sparkpr.com



