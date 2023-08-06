Flint Monarchs earn playoff victory, defeats Kansas City Crossover 93 – 62
Monarchs advance to GWBA National Championship Game
We want a seventh national championship, anything less will be a disappointment.”OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flint Monarchs women’s professional basketball picked up a 93 - 62 victory over the Kansas City Crossover in the opening round of Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA) playoffs.
— Drey Wynn
“This game started a new season called the playoffs, now it’s about survival of the fittest and we are in survival mode,” said Drey Wynn, Head Coach and General Manager.
Former University of Texas at El Paso star Sparkle Taylor had a game high 27 points (12 out of 14 field goals) and 8 rebounds, former Central Michigan University star Micaela Kelly registered 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists, former Central Michigan University standout Brandie (Baker) Cunningham scored 14 points, former University of Kansas standout Asia Boyd posted 11 points and 11 rebounds, and former Rutgers University star Rachel Hollivay chipped in 10 points.
“We have advanced to the championship game and are ready to defend our title, I believe we will repeat as champions of the GWBA,” said Wynn.
De’Jionae Calloway posted 22 points and seven rebounds to lead the Crossover.
Box Score
Game notes from Saturday: The Monarchs held the biggest lead at 31 points, had 33 points from the bench/reserve players, dished out 23 assists, forced 20 turnovers, and outrebounded the Crossover by 11 rebounds.
Team notes for Saturday: The Flint Monarchs (9-0, 13-0) and the Crossover (0-9), are both members of the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA).
Flint will square off against the Wisconsin Glo in the GWBA national championship game on Saturday August 6 at 1:00 p.m. CST.
For more information about the Monarchs, visit www.flintmonarchs.com or call 989-545-0569.
ABOUT THE FLINT MONARCHS
The Flint Monarchs are an international women's professional basketball team that was founded January 14, 2011, in Flint, MI and one of four original franchises in the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA). The GWBA is a women’s professional basketball league headquartered in Chicago, IL. The Monarchs have won six national championships: two in the Women's American Basketball Association (WABA) (2014 & 2015) and four in the GWBA (2016, 2017, 2018, & 2022). The Monarchs also won two consecutive international championships at the FIBA United Cup tournament in Santiago, Dominican Republic (2022 & 2023). The Flint Monarchs are dedicated to ensuring each home game has a championship level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the country on the court
