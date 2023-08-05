Flint Monarchs Drey Wynn named 2023 GWBA Coach of the Year
Wynn honored with top Coaching AwardFLINT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flint Monarchs head coach Drey Wynn has been named the 2023 Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA) Coach of the Year, the GWBA announced today.
Wynn received 5 first place votes from a panel composed of 9 league representatives.
“I am extremely grateful to be acknowledged by my peers and receive this award with all humility, I am truly blessed to coach such a talented group of individuals.” said Drey Wynn, Head Coach and General Manager.
In his second season as the Monarchs head coach, Wynn guided Flint to an 8-0 league record (12-0 overall), a Regular Season Championship and the No. 1 seed in the 2023 GWBA playoffs. The Monarchs will continue their quest for the franchise’s seventh national championship when they play fourth seeded Kansas City Crossover in Game 1 of the playoffs on Saturday August 5, 2023 at 2 p.m. CST (3 p.m. EST) at Oshkosh Arena in Oshkosh, WI.
Under Wynn, three players have received league honors this season: Asia Boyd was selected Player of the Week three times, Aliyah Mazyck was selected Defensive Player of the Year, Asia Boyd was selected Most Valuable Player of the regular season and Boyd, Mazyck and Ameryst Alston were selected to the five player All GWBA team.
The Monarchs also broke the GWBA regular season record for most points scored by a team in their 118-69 victory over the Kansas City Crossover on July 21.
“I could not have accomplished any of this without this special group of players and my Associate Head Coach Tedaro France II, Coach France is my right arm and has been the difference maker on the sidelines,” said Wynn.
Wynn is the third coach in league history to be selected Coach of the Year, past recipients of this award include:
-Drey Wynn, Flint Monarchs (2022)
-Duez Henderson, St. Louis Surge (2021)
-Dan Carey, Wisconsin Glo (2019)
*2020 season was suspended due to the Covid-19 global pandemic
For more information, visit www.flintmonarchs.com or call 989-545-0569.
ABOUT THE FLINT MONARCHS
The Flint Monarchs are an international women's professional basketball team that was founded January 14, 2011, in Flint, MI and one of four original franchises in the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA). The GWBA is a women’s professional basketball league headquartered in Chicago, IL. The Monarchs have won six national championships: two in the Women's American Basketball Association (WABA) (2014 & 2015) and four in the GWBA (2016, 2017, 2018, & 2022). The Monarchs also won two consecutive international championships at the FIBA United Cup tournament in Santiago, Dominican Republic (2022 & 2023). The Flint Monarchs are dedicated to ensuring each home game has a championship level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the country on the court.
Drey Wynn
Flint Monarchs
+1 (989) 545-0569
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube