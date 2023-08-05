Submit Release
Flint Monarchs Aliyah Mazyck named 2023 GWBA Defensive Player of the Year

Mazyck honored with Inaugural GWBA Award

FLINT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flint Monarchs guard Aliyah Mazyck has been named the 2023 Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA) Defensive Player of the Year, the GWBA announced today. This is the first GWBA Defensive Player of the Year Award for Mazyck, who becomes the first player in Monarchs franchise history to earn the award.

Mazyck received 4 first place votes and 1 second place vote from a panel composed of 9 league representatives.

“Aliyah takes great pride in defense by guarding the best perimeter player, she is a bruiser, a physically punishing type of guard, and oftentimes the opposing teams catch her wrath on defense.” said Drey Wynn, Head Coach and General Manager.

In her first GWBA season, Mazyck finished the league ranked third in steals per game (2.4) and sixth in points (13.4 ppg).

With Mazyck, the Monarchs have posted the most consecutive wins in franchise history with an 8-0 league record (12-0 overall), a Regular Season Championship and the No. 1 seed in the 2023 GWBA playoffs. The Monarchs will continue their quest for the franchise’s seventh national championship when they play fourth seeded Kansas City Crossover in Game 1 of the playoffs on Saturday August 5, 2023 at 2 p.m. CST (3 p.m. EST) at Oshkosh Arena in Oshkosh, WI.

“Aliyah’s defensive impact usually is overlooked but I am glad that league representatives recognized her defense with this inaugural award,” said Drey Wynn, Head Coach and General Manager.

Mazyck is the first player in league history to be selected Defensive Player of the Year.

For more information, visit www.flintmonarchs.com or call 989-545-0569.

ABOUT THE FLINT MONARCHS

The Flint Monarchs are an international women's professional basketball team that was founded January 14, 2011, in Flint, MI and one of four original franchises in the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA). The GWBA is a women’s professional basketball league headquartered in Chicago, IL. The Monarchs have won six national championships: two in the Women's American Basketball Association (WABA) (2014 & 2015) and four in the GWBA (2016, 2017, 2018, & 2022). The Monarchs also won two consecutive international championships at the FIBA United Cup tournament in Santiago, Dominican Republic (2022 & 2023). The Flint Monarchs are dedicated to ensuring each home game has a championship level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the country on the court.

