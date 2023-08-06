Saudi Falcon Club Launches the 3rd Edition of the International Falcon Breeders Auction with 16 Countries Participating
Yesterday (Saturday), the Saudi Falcon Club launched the third edition of the International Falcon Breeders Auction. This notable event features leading falcon breeders farms from 16 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Britain, America, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Poland, France, the Netherlands, Canada, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Hungary, and Uzbekistan. The auction will take place over the course of 21 days at the club's headquarters in Malham, north of the capital, Riyadh.
The auction offers falconers and enthusiasts hundreds of falcons from the world's finest breeds, positioning this event as the largest of its kind in the region. This enhances the Kingdom's status as a global destination for falcons and falconers. The auction also provides a reliable and safe market for falconers and falcon producers, preserving the heritage and traditions of falconry in the Kingdom and supporting its breeders farms.
The official spokesperson for the Saudi Falcon Club, Mr. Walid Al-Taweel, confirmed that the auction meets the demands of falconers by providing the finest falcon breeds. Al-Taweel emphasized that this underlines Riyadh's global status in the field of falconry, a proud and ancient cultural tradition that both the Kingdom's leaders and its people are committed to preserving and sustaining for future generations.
Al-Taweel explained that the launch of the third edition of the International Falcon Breeders Auction marks the beginning of this year's club activities, which will be followed by a series of events to meet the needs of falconers. These will include a significant development: the Saudi Falcon Club's auction dedicated to local falcons, set to start on October 1st, the International Saudi Falcon and Hunting Exhibition, running from October 5th to 14th, the Al-Melwah Race, and finally, the sixth edition of the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival.
The club's spokesperson highlighted the auction's success in its two previous editions, where total sales exceeded 10 million riyals for more than 800 falcons, some of which won leading positions in the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival competitions, the largest falcon gathering in the world.
The Saudi Falcon Club will hold 12 auction nights to sell the finest falcons, broadcasted live on the event's television channels and the club's social media platforms. The club will announce the falcons up for auction ahead of each auction night.
The International Falcon Breeders Auction welcomes its visitors daily from August 5th to 25th, starting from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.
