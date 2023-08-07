The Grove Launches “2023 WISP Challenge” to Help Accountants Comply with IRS Pub 4557 and FTC Safeguards Rule
The Grove learning platform offers a course to help accountants to meet the requirements of IRS Publication 4557 and the FTC Safeguards Rule.
The Grove master class gives accounting professionals confidence that they meet all of the requirements set out in IRS Publication 4557 and the FTC Safeguards Rule.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grove learning platform has launched the 2023 WISP Challenge to help tax and accounting professionals to meet the requirements of governmental regulations such as IRS Publication 4557 and the FTC Safeguards Rule (instituted under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act) which require tax and accounting professionals to have a Written Information Security Plan (WISP) in place or face non-compliance penalties of up to $43,000 a day.
— Dawn Brolin, CPA, CFE
Although a WISP has been required for PTIN holders since 2019, AICPA (American Institute of CPAs) research shows that many tax and accounting professionals are not in compliance and may actually be unaware of the requirements. A key reason for this non-compliance and the associated risks of not having a WISP in place is that until now there has not been a simple, comprehensive learning resource available for professionals that helps them quickly understand the requirements, then create and roll out their WISP.
The Grove has developed a complete master class called “Complying with IRS Pub 4557 and FTC Safeguards Rule” which makes it easy for firms to fast-track compliance by creating a Written Information Security Plan (WISP). Each enrollee receives 2 hours of instruction in bite-sized lessons along with over 20 editable templates, policies, checklists and guidelines needed to quickly create their WISP.
“The 2023 WISP Challenge aims to help every tax and accounting professional in the United States meet these regulatory requirements. By completing the master class, tax and accounting professionals can be confident that they meet all of the requirements set out in IRS Publication 4557 and be well on their way to complying with the FTC Safeguards Rule” said Dawn Brolin, CPA, CFE who is featured in the course. “Given that the IRS has increased enforcement with new funding and tax season is right around the corner, there is a special urgency for all tax and accounting professionals to get into compliance so they can avoid significant financial fines or cybercrimes which may cause significant damage to both a firm’s operations and its reputation.”
The master class also features Randy Johnston, CPA; Andrew Lassise, CEO of Tech4Accountant, Steve Perkins, CIO of HoganTaylor LLP; is available on The Grove which can be found here.
About The Grove
The Grove offers an on-demand training platform for accountants, bookkeepers and tax professionals to access critical "how-to" courses and events. The Grove goes far beyond the why, and focuses on the HOW. The purpose of The Grove is to help professionals grow their practice, elevate their teams, and provide an exceptional client experience. To learn more, visit The Grove
Davida MacBain
The Grove
+1 517-918-9353
email us here