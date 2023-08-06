St Albans Barracks/ DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2004516
TROOPER: C. Harkins
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: August 5th 2023 at 1644 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia
ACUSED: Dartanyon LaCroix
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont
VICTIMN/A
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 5th 2023 at 1644 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a motorcycle crash in the vicinity of Ethan Allen Highway in the town of Georgia. Subsequent investigation revealed that Dartanyon LaCroix operated his motorcycle under the influence of alcohol. Ultimately, LaCroix was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on October 24th 2023 at 0830 hours to face the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: October 24 2023 at 0830 Hours
BAIL: N/A
COURT: Franklin County District
MUG SHOT: N/A
Casey Harkins
Vermont State Police
CaseyHarkins@vermont.gov