Submit Release
News Search

There were 139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,368 in the last 365 days.

St Albans Barracks/ DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 23A2004516                  

TROOPER: C. Harkins

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: August 5th 2023 at 1644 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia

 

ACUSED: Dartanyon LaCroix

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont

 

VICTIMN/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 5th  2023 at 1644 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a motorcycle crash in the vicinity of Ethan Allen Highway in the town of Georgia. Subsequent investigation revealed that Dartanyon LaCroix operated his motorcycle under the influence of alcohol. Ultimately, LaCroix was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on October 24th 2023 at 0830 hours to face the aforementioned charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: October 24 2023 at 0830 Hours

BAIL: N/A

COURT: Franklin County District

MUG SHOT: N/A   

 

 

 

 

Casey Harkins

Vermont State Police

CaseyHarkins@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St Albans Barracks/ DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more