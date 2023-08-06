St Albans Barracks/ DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2004516

TROOPER: C. Harkins

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: August 5th 2023 at 1644 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia

ACUSED: Dartanyon LaCroix

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont

VICTIMN/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 5th 2023 at 1644 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a motorcycle crash in the vicinity of Ethan Allen Highway in the town of Georgia. Subsequent investigation revealed that Dartanyon LaCroix operated his motorcycle under the influence of alcohol. Ultimately, LaCroix was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on October 24th 2023 at 0830 hours to face the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: October 24 2023 at 0830 Hours

BAIL: N/A

COURT: Franklin County District

MUG SHOT: N/A

Casey Harkins

Vermont State Police

CaseyHarkins@vermont.gov