Celebrate BDay in Paris 5 Day Stay at Sweet Hotel and Roundtrip Airfare from USA

Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow; and rewards referrals to companies hiring professionals with The Sweetest Paris BDay Trip.
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Club to inspire participation in 1 referral 1 reward and help fund Girls Design Tomorrow.

Women who successfully participate earn The Sweetest Beauty Foodie Trips to Maui, NY, and Paris!
Women who successfully participate earn The Sweetest Beauty Foodie Trips to Maui, NY, and Paris!
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're rewarding (5 day stay) at The Sweetest Hotel in Paris according to Travel & Leisure Hôtel Madame Rêve!"
Our Sweet BDay Trip (includes sweet gift cards); $2500 for Airfare from USA, $500 for Fine Dining (enjoy best restaurants in Paris), and $500 for Luxury Spa.
Join The Beauty Foodie Club to enjoy The Sweetest Wine & Food Festival in Maui Stay at Ritz Carlton, Experience Beauty Foodie Tennis Weekends at Indian Wells (Celebrate Women's Month in March 2024), Experience The Sweetest Summer Parties at The US Open in NYC, or Earn The Sweetest Paris Trip Ever to Celebrate a B-Day...Share or Gift a BFF + 'Little Sis' or Do a Mom & Me Trip! To learn more visit www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com LA + NY + Paris!
'Girls Design Tomorrow' a sweet meaningful mentoring program for exceptionally talented pre-teens www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now! Starting in Spring 2024, we're adding more exceptionally talented 10 to 13 year old girls.
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
