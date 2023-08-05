Turkmenistan and China confirm course for further strengthening of strategic cooperation

05/08/2023

On August 5, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Myahri Byashimova, met with permanent member, head of the propaganda department of the CPC Committee of Gansu Province Zhang Yongxia.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of the Turkmen-Chinese comprehensive strategic partnership.

In this context, M.Byashimova stressed that today relations between Turkmenistan and China are developing dynamically in many areas of mutual interest.

One of the key aspects is cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian direction. In this regard, Turkmenistan pays special attention to the development of cooperation in such areas as culture, education, science, as well as the study of the Chinese language. In this regard, interest was expressed in expanding contacts by intensifying cooperation in the field of youth policy.

The parties emphasized the successful cooperation of Turkmenistan with the Gansu province, where the sister city of Lanzhou with Ashgabat is located.

In frames of negotiations, the Chinese side invited Turkmenistan to take part as an honored guest in the 6th Silk Road International Cultural Expo, which will be held on September 6-8 this year in Dunhuang, Gansu Province.