Office of the Attor­ney Gen­er­al Files Appeal to Texas Supreme Court, Block­ing Dis­trict Judge’s Rul­ing and Leav­ing Abor­tion Law in Place

The Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”) filed a Notice of Accelerated Interlocutory Appeal directly to the Texas Supreme Court in Zurawski, et al. v. State of Texas, et al. under Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code Section 6.001(b) and Texas Rule of Appellate Procedure 29.1(b). While a district judge’s ruling attempted to block the state’s enforcement of Texas pro-life laws, this filing stays the ruling pending a decision by the Texas Supreme Court. Texas pro-life laws are in full effect. This judge’s ruling is not.

Protecting the health of mothers and babies is of paramount importance to the people of Texas, a moral principle enshrined in the law which states that an abortion may be performed under limited circumstances, such as in the event of “a life-threatening physical condition aggravated by, caused by, or arising from a pregnancy” that places the pregnant woman “at risk of death or poses a serious risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function unless the abortion is performed or induced.”

The OAG will continue to enforce the laws duly enacted by the Texas Legislature and uphold the values of the people of Texas by doing everything in its power to protect mothers and babies.

To read the filing, click here.

