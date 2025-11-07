Attorney General Ken Paxton will speak at an event hosted by the Texas State University chapter of Turning Point USA on Wednesday, November 12 in San Marcos.

“Much of the conservative movement in Texas is powered by young patriots who refuse to be intimidated by the radical left. I’m honored to stand with the Texas State University Turning Point chapter as they remind their peers that courage and conviction will shape the future of our state and our nation,” said Attorney General Paxton.

The event is open to the public, with preferred seating for students. Texas State University students, alumni, and members of the community are encouraged to attend to hear from the Attorney General and other featured speakers.

The event will take place on Wednesday, November 12, in the LBJ Student Center, Room 322. The address is 601 University Drive, San Marcos, Texas 78666. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. CT, and the event will begin at 6:00 p.m. CT.

To cover the event, media must RSVP to [email protected].