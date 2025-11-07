Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Galveston Independent School District (“ISD”) after the school's board voted to refuse to display copies of the Ten Commandments in classrooms, in violation of Texas law.

“America is a Christian nation, and it is imperative that we display the very values and timeless truths that have historically guided the success of our country,” said Attorney General Paxton. “By refusing to follow the law, Galveston ISD chose to both blatantly ignore the Legislature and also ignore the legal and moral heritage of our nation.”

This suit follows a Galveston ISD board meeting in which members voted to ignore the newly enacted law, Senate Bill 10, that requires public schools to display the Ten Commandments. In a legal advisory to all Texas public school districts, Attorney General Paxton affirmed the state’s commitment to full enforcement of SB 10 and the readiness of his office to support districts that comply.

Attorney General Paxton further stated that, “There is no valid legal basis to prevent Texas schools from honoring a foundational framework of our laws, especially under the misconception that a ‘separation of church and state’ phrase appears in the Constitution. It does not.”

Attorney General Paxton is committed to upholding the legal, moral, and historical heritage of the United States, and has ordered that all school districts not affected by ongoing litigation display the Ten Commandments in accordance with Texas law.

To read the filing, click here.