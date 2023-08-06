Petflation Outpaces Record Inflation Rates
Wondercide Provides Tips for Penny Pinching When It Comes to Pet Care
As prices for everything else is soaring, many Wondercide products are the same price today as they were fourteen years ago. We are happy to offer value to help protect families and combat petflation.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inflation has been impacting every facet of consumer goods, and pet owners are feeling the punch when it comes to pet care prices. Pet related purchases continue to rise, making it more expensive to care for and raise fur babies. For example, in June 2023 the inflation rate for pet-related products and services increased 9.6%, compared to the general Consumer Price Index, which went up 3% from a year earlier.
— Stephanie Boone
Pet Business Professor John Gibbons, sums it up: “Petflation slowed from 10.3% in May to 9.6% in June. This is below the record 12.0% set in November, but it is a record for the month. More bad news is that 9 of the last 11 months have been over 10% and the current rate is still 6 times more than the 1.6% average rate from 2010>2021.” Pet Age coined in: Petflation. Since 2019, pet prices for pet-related products and services are up by a whopping 22%*.
Founder of Wondercide Stephanie Boone says: “We have plenty of things to worry about and pet products shouldn’t be on that list. I created Wondercide to protect pets and their families,” Boone explains. “Since 2009, Wondercide has only raised prices once on select products. Many products are the same price today as they were fourteen years ago! As prices for everything else are soaring, Wondercide is happy to offer value in many ways to help combat petflation.”
Here are some tips to protect both pets and bank accounts. In addition, if you are suffering hardship, here are additional resources.
● Consider Pet Insurance. Pet insurance is an option to cut down on vet expenses, where a monthly or quarterly premium is paid for a certain amount of health coverage, which can include wellness visits, emergency care, and even operations depending on the insurer/policy. Most pet owners’ primary concern surrounding insurance is that they’ll pay more than they’ll save – however, research** suggests otherwise. According to Pets Best, “4 out of 5 pets will have unexpected emergencies.” So, pet owners could be strapped with the cost of pet surgeries, bloodwork, tests and more without insurance. Pet insurance can save when getting a new puppy, between neutering, shots, well visits and more. These savings can add up especially for families with multiple pets. Potential Savings – $1,000-$5,000+ per year according to Forbes**.
● Go big. Buy favorite products in bulk for the best savings. Double down with neighbors or friends for cost sharing. How can big sizes help save costs? Here’s one example: Wondercide offers their best-selling Outdoor Pest Control spray in a gallon size, which can be used to refill their ready-to-use sprayer or any hose-end applicator. Purchasing the gallon will save a whopping 50% versus purchasing the smallest 16 oz refill size.
Assuming a 5,000 sq ft backyard and calculating monthly use to maintain control over bugs in the yard, the gallon will last 16 months. Purchasing the smallest size refill would require 8 more bottles versus a 1-gallon bottle (that’s a lot more plastic waste too).
● Bundle up. Buying product bundles and kits is a smart idea. Not only do bundles offer products that pair well together, but they also often save money over buying the products individually. Take Wondercide’s Complete Control Flea & Tick Kit to keep dogs, cats, homes and yards protected from fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes. The bundle saves 15% on top of any other Wondercide sales promotions.
● Subscribe & save. Buying more often comes with cost-saving benefits and ensures that needed product is on hand. Many people are too busy to shop driving the average number of subscriptions up 14%*** per subscriber in 2022 versus the previous year.
● Follow the promo codes. Research to find the best deals before buying or set up Google Alerts to call out favorite brands' promos. Also, follow social media and brand specific channels for exclusive discounts. Cart extensions like Honey and RetailMeNot can help too. Sign up for emails or texts from favorite brands. For example, Wondercide offers a 10% off code to sign up over email and stay informed about upcoming promotions.
● Keep the bling without the sting. Dogs get groomed frequently and need it more often when fleas and ticks are in the picture. Save the headaches of an infestation by preventing the problem in the first place. With less concern about bugs on pets’ skin and fur, can lead to less time (and money!) spent in defense mode. Use effective, plant-powered flea-and-tick products like this lineup from Wondercide to keep bugs off pets and a put a little extra bling in the wallet.
● Collect rewards. Sign up for rewards programs if available. For instance, Wondercide’s rewards program gives points for every dollar spent. Every $1 spent is 1 point and for every 20 points, means $1 to spend on Wondercide.com. Extra points are awarded for signing up and having a birthday so it’s easy to get enough points for nice discounts on future purchases.
About Wondercide
As seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected well over 2 million families from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide’s pest protection line up is safe around the whole family when used as directed and exceeds the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.
As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by Fierce Love® to help you Protect Your Pack® – pets, family, kids, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in-between. Products are available at Wondercide.com, Amazon, independent retailers, and Chewy. Come be part of our pack at Wondercide.com, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
Affiliate available through Amazon and for Wondercide.com through ShareASale or Aspire.
