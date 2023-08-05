Williston Barracks / DLS and FIPO

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 23A1004881

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote                            

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 8/1/23 1511 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 15 at Rt 104, Cambridge

VIOLATION: Driving with a criminally suspended license and false information to Police

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Hughes                                              

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, Vermont

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers out of the Williston Barracks stopped a vehicle after observing the operator talking on his cellphone. During the stop, the operator provided a false name multiple times to the Trooper. Through the investigation, Troopers were able to successfully identify the operator as Joseph Hughes, 48, or Manchester. Hughes was found to have a criminally suspended driver's license. Hughes was arrested without incident and transported to the Lamoille County Sheriffs Department to be processed. Hughes was ultimately released with a citation ordering him to appear in court at a later date. Hughes was issued a traffic ticket for talking on his cell phone, a violation of Title 23 section 1095. The ticket carries a fine of $162.00 and 2 points.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 13, 2023, 1230 hours            

COURT: Lamoille    

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

