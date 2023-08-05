Williston Barracks / DLS and FIPO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1004881
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 8/1/23 1511 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 15 at Rt 104, Cambridge
VIOLATION: Driving with a criminally suspended license and false information to Police
ACCUSED: Joseph Hughes
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers out of the Williston Barracks stopped a vehicle after observing the operator talking on his cellphone. During the stop, the operator provided a false name multiple times to the Trooper. Through the investigation, Troopers were able to successfully identify the operator as Joseph Hughes, 48, or Manchester. Hughes was found to have a criminally suspended driver's license. Hughes was arrested without incident and transported to the Lamoille County Sheriffs Department to be processed. Hughes was ultimately released with a citation ordering him to appear in court at a later date. Hughes was issued a traffic ticket for talking on his cell phone, a violation of Title 23 section 1095. The ticket carries a fine of $162.00 and 2 points.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: September 13, 2023, 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille
MUG SHOT: Attached
