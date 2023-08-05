The Summit of the Presidents of Turkmenistan, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan was held

05/08/2023

On August 4, a trilateral Summit was held in Ashgabat at the “Arkadag” hotel with the participation of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Opening the Summit, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that the first meeting of the heads of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in a trilateral format is a significant and deeply natural event that corresponds to the logic of our cooperation and reflects its consistent nature.

As the President of Turkmenistan emphasized, close joint work, coordination of priorities, coordination of development plans are required by time, meet the fundamental interests of our peoples, the capabilities and needs of national economies. It is also important that, building their relations on modern principles, the parties rely on a common civilizational foundation, use centuries-old positive experience, thereby ensuring historical continuity in the current geopolitical and economic conditions.

It was noted that the serious issues on the current tripartite agenda directly intersect with the tasks and prospects of regional development. Therefore, the current Summit is an important constructive part of the five-sided interaction within the framework of the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia, a natural complement and enrichment of this format.

Focusing on the agenda of the Summit, the head of Turkmenistan noted that a number of important issues were to be discussed, the solution of which would ensure the success of trilateral cooperation in the long term, making full use of the objective advantages and opportunities.

Having designated among the first such topical topic for the countries of the region as sustainable water supply, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of the issue of forming mechanisms for the rational management of water resources, the implementation of practical steps in this direction. In particular, we are talking about the introduction of water-saving technologies, the modernization of existing water facilities, other relevant measures and conceptual technological solutions that would allow us to meet the water needs of our countries in full and taking into account mutual interests. One such solution could be to consider the possibilities of creating a water pipeline infrastructure.

Energy is one of the most important areas of partnership. In this context, the head of Turkmenistan spoke about the expediency of creating a self-sufficient model of cooperation that would provide the growing energy needs of the three countries and the necessary margin of safety for national energy systems.

To achieve these strategic goals, a systematic, substantive approach is needed. In this area, there are already certain developments and good examples of cooperation, in particular, in the electric power industry. In general, Turkmenistan is ready to continue such cooperation, making it sustainable. Along with this, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov voiced a proposal regarding the establishment of long-term trilateral cooperation in the gas industry.

A priority place in the cooperation between Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan is also given to the transport sector. The countries occupy a key geographical position in the transport and transit communication between Asia and Europe. This opens up tremendous opportunities for creating a full-fledged logistics hub on the territory of the three states, connecting the two parts of the Eurasian continent. In this context, the President of Turkmenistan spoke in favor of combining efforts to form a unified transport strategy. It was also noted that cooperation in this area could largely ensure reaching agreements with international partners.

At the same time, the head of Turkmenistan stressed the need to more purposefully jointly conduct coordinated transport diplomacy on the world stage, which provides for active work with specialized structures - the UN Economic Commission for Europe, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, the International Road Transport Union, the Organization for the Cooperation of Railway roads.

In addition, such important issues of trilateral cooperation as expanding trade and increasing the volume of mutual trade, industrial cooperation, stimulating partnerships in the field of small and medium-sized businesses, and encouraging investment activities should not be left aside.

The head of Turkmenistan expressed his conviction that today's meeting would be a landmark event in the development of multifaceted cooperation, would serve to strengthen brotherhood, good neighborliness and mutual respect between our states and peoples.

At the end of his speech, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the personal contribution of the Presidents of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to the development of fruitful cooperation with our country, confirming the readiness of Turkmenistan to build up a trilateral partnership that meets common interests.

Then the floor was given to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

Thanking President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for the invitation to visit Turkmenistan and hospitality, the Tajik leader stressed the importance of the Ashgabat Summit as a new important chapter in the history of traditionally friendly interstate relations. At the same time, the President of Tajikistan also noted the fruitfulness of today's meeting with the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, during which an exchange of views took place on key issues of the Turkmen-Tajik dialogue and trilateral cooperation.

As emphasized, the current Summit confirms the firm determination of our countries to further develop a diverse strategic partnership, filling it with new practical content for the benefit of the fraternal peoples.

The head of Tajikistan noted that Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are progressively developing a political dialogue, a new dynamic has been given to cooperation in the trade, economic, humanitarian and cultural spheres, where solid experience has been accumulated.

Based on the particular importance of the tasks of rational water use, the parties systematically interact in this area. He also spoke in favor of intensifying partnerships in the transport sector, which will further contribute to ensuring the sustainability of national economies.

Giving a high appraisal to the initiatives of Turkmenistan on the development of interstate and regional partnership, President Emomali Rahmon confirmed the commitment of the Republic of Tajikistan to mutually beneficial cooperation in order to achieve the set goals.

Taking advantage of the opportunity, the leader of the friendly country invited his colleagues to visit Tajikistan and take part in the upcoming international events in Dushanbe.

Then the floor was given to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Expressing sincere gratitude to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for the cordial welcome, the Uzbek leader emphasized the high organizational level of the Summit and the wonderful conditions created for successful joint work. As the President of Uzbekistan noted, the topic of bilateral and multilateral cooperation also became the subject of an interested discussion at a meeting held today with the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who pays constant attention to these issues.

As emphasized, the dialogue between states, based on the historical traditions of friendship and good neighborliness, commonality of long-term goals and interests, is acquiring a qualitatively new content. In recent years, a steady growth has been observed in almost all areas of cooperation.

Our countries have great opportunities for building up mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economic, investment, energy, transport, communications and other areas. An important area is also agriculture and water management. In this regard, a number of proposals were made, including on enhancing cooperation in the field of introducing advanced water-saving technologies, digitalization of water management processes, using the potential of IFAS in these matters, as well as cooperation through partner organizations and structures.

Speaking in support of Turkmenistan's proposals to intensify fruitful partnership in various fields, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed confidence that this meeting would give regional cooperation a qualitatively new impetus.

In continuation of the Summit, the floor was given to Philipp Saprykin, Deputy Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, who spoke about the activities of UNRCCA. As emphasized, over the past 30 years of progressive development, the states of the region have achieved significant success. Today Central Asia is in many aspects a model of regional cooperation. The Central Asian countries are making a significant contribution to counteracting global challenges, in response to which the UN Secretary General has put forward a New Agenda for the World.

In the context of the key factors of sustainable socio-economic development of Central Asia, including water, ecology and climate change, it was noted that the Ashgabat Summit is evidence of the commitment of the parties to join efforts in resolving these issues. It was stated that the Central Asian countries have done a lot of joint work to achieve the SDGs and continue to take the necessary measures to strengthen regional cooperation in the above and other areas.

In this regard, the importance of the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia was noted, the results of which serve as a guide for the activities of UNRCCA in areas related to its mandate.

Then the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov addressed the participants of the Summit with a closing speech, emphasizing that a constructive and thorough exchange of views took place today, many useful and specific proposals were made aimed at enhancing cooperation and taking effective measures in response to new challenges of our time.

As the head of Turkmenistan noted, the current meeting once again confirmed the political will and desire of our states to join efforts to ensure peace, security and sustainable development, as well as create a climate of trust and mutual understanding in the region.

As a result of the trilateral summit meeting, a Joint Statement of the Heads of State of Turkmenistan, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan was adopted.