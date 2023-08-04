Vietnam Medipharm Expo begins in HCM City

VIETNAM, August 4 - HCM CITY — More than 400 exhibitors from 22 countries and territories are showcasing medical products, technologies and solutions at the 21st International Medical, Hospital and Pharmaceutical Exhibition that opened in HCM City on Thursday.

They include pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and devices, hospital services and furniture, dental and ophthalmic equipment, cosmetics, aesthetics, and beauty equipment.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Đăng Khánh, deputy general director of Vinexad, the expo’s organiser, said it is a key trade promotion event for the healthcare industry.

With its established reputation, the exhibition has grown in both size and quality, offering opportunities for domestic and international businesses in the healthcare industry to exchange information, seek partnerships, and sign business cooperation contracts, he said.

Seven national pavilions from India, Taiwan (China), Russia, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Turkey, and China have been set up.

This year the event has drawn the participation of reputed associations from many countries with a developed medical industry, such as the Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Health of Indonesia, the Government of St. Petersburg (Russia), Taiwan Medical Biotechnology Industry Association, Taiwan Biotech and Medical Care Association, and the National Institute of Korean Medicine Development.

Vũ Tuấn Cường, director of the Ministry of Health's Drug Administration, said Vietnam Medipharm Expo would be an effective bridge between domestic and foreign enterprises and help attract investors to the Vietnamese market.

There will be specialized seminars, a business matching programme to bring together domestic and foreign businesses and a special buyer programme.

Organised by Vinexad and the HCM City Medical Equipment Association, the expo, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center, will run until August 5. —VNS