August 4, 2023

Gov. Pillen Advocates for Cattle Producers Following Heat Loss Event

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Pillen had a phone call with U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack this week to inform him of livestock losses recently experienced by cattle producers. The combination of extreme temperatures, high humidity and lack of air movement over the course of several days impacted cattle feeders in the east central region of the state. Gov. Pillen is requesting Sec. Vilsack’s help in ensuring producers receive timely and appropriate federal support through existing disaster assistance programs such as the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP).

“The weather situation only lasted a few days, but some Nebraska producers were significantly impacted. Connecting affected producers with emergency resources available to them is important,” said Gov. Pillen. “I appreciate the time Sec. Vilsack took to understand what our cattle producers experienced, and I am hopeful he will be able to assist in this unique situation.”

The LIP provides financial benefits to producers who suffer excessive livestock losses due to adverse weather. All losses or injuries must be documented within 30 days, making reporting of those situations time sensitive.

Gov. Pillen urged producers to do their part and report losses to their county Farm Service Agencies (FSA).

“Those offices are the front lines for determining eligibility for federal assistance. Any producers whose herds were adversely affected by the extreme heat need to document and report their losses to FSA as soon as they can,” said Gov. Pillen.

