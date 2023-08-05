Submit Release
News Search

There were 508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,644 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Advocates for Cattle Producers Following Heat Loss Event

NEBRASKA, August 5 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE   

August 4, 2023  

    

CONTACT:    

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495   

Gov. Pillen Advocates for Cattle Producers Following Heat Loss Event

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Pillen had a phone call with U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack this week to inform him of livestock losses recently experienced by cattle producers. The combination of extreme temperatures, high humidity and lack of air movement over the course of several days impacted cattle feeders in the east central region of the state. Gov. Pillen is requesting Sec. Vilsack’s help in ensuring producers receive timely and appropriate federal support through existing disaster assistance programs such as the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP).

“The weather situation only lasted a few days, but some Nebraska producers were significantly impacted. Connecting affected producers with emergency resources available to them is important,” said Gov. Pillen. “I appreciate the time Sec. Vilsack took to understand what our cattle producers experienced, and I am hopeful he will be able to assist in this unique situation.”

The LIP provides financial benefits to producers who suffer excessive livestock losses due to adverse weather. All losses or injuries must be documented within 30 days, making reporting of those situations time sensitive.

Gov. Pillen urged producers to do their part and report losses to their county Farm Service Agencies (FSA).

“Those offices are the front lines for determining eligibility for federal assistance. Any producers whose herds were adversely affected by the extreme heat need to document and report their losses to FSA as soon as they can,” said Gov. Pillen.

 

LIP Gov Pillen Letter

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Advocates for Cattle Producers Following Heat Loss Event

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more