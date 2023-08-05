STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police responds to shooting incident in St. Johnsbury

St. Johnsbury, Vermont (Friday, Aug. 04, 2023) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday evening, Aug. 04, 2023, in St. Johnsbury.

The shooting occurred just minutes after 9 p.m. at 57 Harrison Avenue, inside apartment #3. An area neighbor called the St. Johnsbury Police Department to report hearing gunshots. Police responded and discovered two male subjects had been shot and wounded. It was reported that three unknown men entered the apartment and began shooting at occupants within the apartment. The shooters then fled the scene possibly in a black SUV, unknown make, model or registration. The two wounded men were transported to the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. They were both later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where they are in critical condition. Their names are not being released at this time.

The Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now leading the shooting investigation with assistance from both the VSP Field Force and Crime Scene Search Team as well as the St. Johnsbury Police Department.

At this early point of the investigation the incident appears to be a specific targeted event and not a random shooting.

No additional information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

Anyone who might have information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

Major Dan Trudeau

Criminal Division Commander

Vermont State Police

802-316-9297 cell

daniel.trudeau@vermont.gov