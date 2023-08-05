Calexico CBP officers discover methamphetamine concealed in vehicle's flooring and seats

CALEXICO, Calif., – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Calexico West port of entry discovered methamphetamine concealed in the seats and floor area of a vehicle Wednesday.

At approximately 9:57 a.m., CBP officers at the Calexico West port of entry encountered a 20-year-old male driving a 2013 sedan. The man was applying for admission into the United States. During initial inspection, a CBP officer noticed plastic wrapped packages in the floorboard of the vehicle. The CBP officer referred the traveler and vehicle to secondary inspection for further examination.

Non-intrusive inspection technology was utilized to conduct a full scan of the vehicle. After examination, CBP officers observed irregularities in the vehicle’s floorboard and seats. A Canine Enforcement Team then responded to the scene and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

CBP officers discovered and extracted 41 packages from the floor and seats of the vehicle. The packages weighed a total of 242.64 pounds and tested positive for methamphetamine. The estimated street value of the narcotics is $363,000.

Officers extracted more than 240 lbs. of methamphetamine from the suspect's vehicle.

“The dedication and vigilance of our CBP officers is truly commendable,” stated Roque Caza, Area Port Director for Calexico. “Every single day, their attention to detail makes our communities safer.”

The driver was detained and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing. CBP officers seized the vehicle and narcotics.