FTC and DOJ Extend Public Comment Period by 30 Days on Proposed Changes to HSR Form

The Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division are extending by 30 days the deadline for the public to submit comments on proposed changes to the premerger notification form and associated instructions, as well as the premerger notification rules implementing the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act.

With the extension, the agencies will now be accepting comments on the proposed changes until September 27, 2023. The original deadline to submit comments was August 28.

The proposed changes, announced by the FTC and DOJ in June of this year, would enable the agencies to more effectively and efficiently screen transactions for potential competition issues within the initial waiting period, which is typically 30 days.

Information on how to submit comments can be found in the Federal Register notice.

The Commission vote approving the public comment period extension was 3-0.

