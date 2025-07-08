FTC Sends Refunds to Consumers Harmed by Weight-loss Supplement Marketer’s Deceptive Claims and Review Practices

The Federal Trade Commission is sending payments totaling more than $409,000 to consumers who bought products from weight-loss supplement marketer Roca Labs.

In 2018, a federal court granted the FTC’s request for summary judgment against Roca Labs over allegations Roca made baseless weight-loss claims for its products, misrepresented that one of its promotional websites was an objective information website, and failed to disclose its financial ties to that site and to people who posted positive reviews. The complaint also alleged that the defendants threatened to enforce “gag clause” provisions against consumers to stop them from posting negative reviews and testimonials online.

Under the order imposed by the court, Roca Labs was required to turn over certain funds, which the FTC is using to compensate consumers affected by the defendant’s deceptive claims.

The FTC is sending checks and PayPal payments to 7,481 affected consumers. Check recipients should cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated on the check. PayPal recipients should redeem their PayPal payments within 30 days.

The FTC is also sending 34 claim forms to consumers who paid for the defendant’s products before October 2015. The deadline to submit a claim is October 7, 2025.

More information about the refund process is available at www.ftc.gov/RocaLabs or by calling the refund administrator, Simpluris, at 1-866-675-3043. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2024, FTC actions led to more than $339 million in refunds to consumers across the country.