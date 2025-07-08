FTC to Host July 9 Workshop on Unfair or Deceptive Trade Practices in “Gender-Affirming Care” for Minors

WHAT: The Federal Trade Commission is hosting a workshop on Unfair or Deceptive Trade Practices in “Gender-Affirming Care” for Minors, which will examine whether consumers are being or have been exposed to false or unsupported claims about “gender-affirming care” and potential harms consumers may be experiencing. WHEN: Wednesday, July 9, 2025, from 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. ET WHERE: The event can be viewed online through the link found on the event page. In-Person attendance was by invitation only and has reached capacity. WHO: The event will feature remarks by FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson and Commissioners Melissa Holyoak and Mark R. Meador, as well as six panel discussions featuring doctors, medical ethicists, whistleblowers, detransitioners, and parents of detransitioners.

