Federal Trade Commission Warns Companies to Comply with “Made in USA” Requirements

Today, the Federal Trade Commission sent warning letters to four companies who claim their consumer goods are of U.S. origin, reminding them to comply with the FTC’s “Made in USA” requirements. Additionally, the FTC sent letters to Amazon and Walmart regarding third-party sellers who appear to be making deceptive “Made in USA” claims about their products on those online marketplaces.

“‘Made in the USA’ is not just a slogan – it’s a sign that a product connects us to the workers and businesses that make America great,” said FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson. “Consumers want to have confidence that when they buy something labelled ‘Made in the USA’ they are actually supporting American workers and the American economy. Companies that falsely claim their products are ‘Made in the USA’ can expect to hear from the FTC.”

The FTC sent warning letters to flagpole retailer Americana Liberty, footwear maker Oak Street Manufacturing, LLC, football equipment company Pro Sports Group LLC, and personal care products manufacturer USA Big Mountain Paper Inc.

The warning letters explain that the FTC Act and the Made in USA Labeling Rule require that products advertised as “Made in the USA” must be “all or virtually all” made in the United States. The FTC warned these companies to discontinue such claims or provide substantiation that the products at issue are in fact “all or virtually all” made in the United States. Companies that violate the FTC Act and the MUSA Labeling Rule may be subject to legal action including the issuance of an administrative subpoena, the filing of a federal lawsuit, injunctive relief, and civil penalties or other monetary relief.

The FTC also sent letters to Amazon and Walmart, explaining the FTC’s “Made in USA” requirements and how they apply to online marketplaces. The letters also identify third-party sellers who may be making deceptive U.S.-origin claims on those online marketplaces. In each letter, the FTC points out that such claims may violate the FTC Act and run afoul of the platform’s specific terms of service.

Throughout July, the FTC is highlighting the importance of the FTC’s “Made in USA” requirements to ensure that Americans can trust that products advertised or labeled as “Made in USA” are actually American-made. The FTC offers additional guidance on how to comply with the Made in USA Rule.