Women United Global Leadership Council Announces New Members and Leadership
Council appoints five new representatives and welcomes new Chair and Vice-Chair
United Way Worldwide announces the appointment of five new members to the Women United Global Leadership Council. Julie Bearup, Danisha Bhaloo-Shivji, Patrice Maloney-Knauff, Sandra Mazo, and Deborah Thompson join the global advisory body that serves as a key mobilizer of women leaders and advocates for United Way issues.
— Cathy McRae, Chair, Women United Global Leadership Council
“We are grateful to work with a strategic group of connectors and advocates who are advancing important issues related to education, health and economic mobility,” said Angela F. Williams, President and CEO of United Way Worldwide. “These women are powerful forces for good who are modeling philanthropy in communities that United Way serves, making the places where they live and work stronger.”
Women United® represents 55,000 members working with United Way in more than 200 communities across the globe. Members of the Women United Global Leadership Council serve an initial three-year term. The new members underwent a rigorous nominations process and were selected by the Council for their experience, commitment to Women United, and proven investment in United Way’s mission.
The Council also welcomes new leadership as Kimberly Smith concludes her term as Chair, staying on with the group in an Emeritus role. She is succeeded by Cathy McRae of New Orleans, LA, who will work alongside newly appointed Vice-Chair, Jenny Holsman Tetreault of Phoenix, AZ. McRae and Tetreault are both longtime community leaders, local Women United Chairs, and former Board Members of their local United Ways.
“This is an exciting time for our group,” said Cathy McRae, Chair, Women United Global Leadership Council. “We will be working with the Women United membership and nonprofit partners to fight for gender equity and mobilize support and advocate for our signature issue of early childcare and education.”
Women United members fuel impact work in their communities through their local United Ways, including donating, volunteering and advocating for efforts to improve education, health and economic mobility. The Women United Global Leadership Council is a vocal supporter of early childhood education.
To read the full bios of the members or for more information about Women United visit www.womenunited.org.
