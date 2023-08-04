83rd Sturgis Motorcycle rally to begin this weekend, motorists reminded to share the road

Sundance, Wyo – It’s that time of year again where the northeastern corner of Wyoming and its neighboring states will see an influx of motorcycles over the next ten days.

This year marks the 83rd year of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally where hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists from around the globe venture toward the Black Hills to partake in a multitude of festivities.

Many of those attending will be traveling the highways and interstate of northeast Wyoming to get there, which means an increase in traffic and opportunity for unfortunate events.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are asking motorists to be extra mindful of other traffic over the next few weeks and to do their part to share the road with others.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol will have an increased presence in the Hulett and Sundance area the week of August 7 and especially on August 9 when thousands of riders head to Hulett for Ham & Jam and then on to Sundance for the Burnouts.

WYDOT and Patrol ask all motorists to keep their eyes on the road, obey posted speed limits, avoid distractions such as cell phones, and drive sober.