Florida Highway Patrol Celebrates Graduation of 151st Basic Recruit Class

August 4, 2023

~One Mission, One Goal, 151 is on Patrol! ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –Today, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) proudly celebrates the graduation of 72 troopers from the 151st Basic Recruit Class.

Graduates completed 29 weeks of training, equivalent to 770 hours, beginning on January 16, 2023, and ending on August 4. Training included high liability classes, defensive tactics, firearms, vehicle operations, and first aid.

The 151st class included 23 military veterans from the U.S. Army (14), Marines (5), Navy (3), and Coast Guard (1). Additionally, nine recruits were from out of state (Georgia, New York, Texas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan).

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “It is an honor to welcome the Florida Highway Patrol Class 151 to the Florida law enforcement family—including nine graduates who moved here from out of state to be a Florida hero. This class joins thousands of troopers, officers and deputies across the state who work hard to keep us safe. Florida is the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation. We back law enforcement every day. I am so grateful for all these new troopers who decided to nobly serve and protect, and help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”

“Today, seventy-two of the most qualified, competent, and motivated law enforcement recruits become Florida State Troopers, and in doing so, join the most qualified, competent, and motivated law enforcement agency in the nation,’ said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “As the newest members of the Florida Highway Patrol family, we intend to support them, empower them, and constantly express our gratitude for their service to the people of the great state of Florida. Welcome home, Troopers, and be safe out there.”

“I am proud to welcome Florida’s newest troopers into the ranks of the Florida Highway Patrol” said Colonel Gary Howze, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “These troopers will carry forward the Patrol’s commitment of Courtesy, Service, and Protection to residents and visitors of the Free State of Florida.”

Upon reporting to their duty stations, the new troopers will be placed with a certified Field Training Officer (FTO). Troopers will work in tandem with their FTO for 10 to 14 weeks prior to being released to solo duty.

State Troopers, known as Florida’s finest, are motivated, hard-working law enforcement officers specializing in traffic safety and enforcement, traffic crash investigation, narcotic interdiction, detection, and apprehension of impaired drivers, and searching for missing, wanted, trafficked and undocumented individuals. The women and men patrol Florida using state–of–the–art training, equipment, technology, and resources to enhance their abilities.

FHP is currently recruiting. Those looking for an exciting career in law enforcement have endless possibilities within the ranks of the FHP. Opportunities and openings are statewide. To learn more about Florida’s finest, visit BeATrooper.com or contact FHP’s Recruitment Office at 850-617-2315.

Media Package:

B-Roll from FHP 151st Basic Recruit Graduation

FHP Photos of the event

