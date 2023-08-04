Submit Release
Lane closure to impact traffic on State Street starting Sunday

BISMARCK, N.D. – The middle northbound lane on State Street from East Divide Avenue to East Calgary Avenue will be closed beginning Sunday, August 6, at 6 p.m. The left and right lanes of traffic will remain open.

Drivers should plan ahead for this change. There will be no opportunity to change lanes while the middle lane is closed. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) urges drivers to select the lane of traffic upon entering State Street that will allow for their desired turn. 

Drivers may choose to avoid using northbound State Street during this lane closure. Additional lane closures are expected to impact southbound traffic later this month.

NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

