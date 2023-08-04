Meeting with the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow

TAJIKISTAN, August 4 - On August 4, 2023, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon as part of his working visit to Turkmenistan, held a meeting with the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the pressing issues of friendly relations between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan and paid attention to the strengthening of strategic partnership and further development of various aspects of cooperation between the two countries. In particular, the need to bolster and expand economic, commercial, cultural and humanitarian cooperation was emphasized.

At the same time, there was an exchange of views on cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan within multilateral international structures, such as the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea and other organizations. In this context, readiness was expressed for the continuation of this process and the good traditions of mutual support for international initiatives of the two countries.

The meeting took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere.